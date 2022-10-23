Cinema Column | Films Based on Novels by Nicholas Sparks

By Column Cinema October 21, 2022 | Updated October 21, 2022



Like any good student, I accepted a suggestion from my dear teacher Sheila, who is a fan and loves the films and books of the American writer, screenwriter and producer. Nicholas Sparks.

The author is one of the most famous novelists today and began writing in 1985, when he was still in college, his first novel was The Passing. After graduating, Sparks sought job offers from publishing houses or openings to study law, but was rejected in both attempts. In 1992 he started selling pharmaceuticals, and the following year he was transferred to Washington, at which time he wrote in his spare time, Diary of a passion. Two years later, he was discovered by literary agent Theresa Park, who read the manuscript and offered to represent her. In October 1995, Park secured a $1 million advance for The Diary of a Passion, proposed by Time Warner Book Group.

The novel was published in October 1996 and entered the New York Times bestseller list within its first week of release. With the success of his first novel, he moved to New Bern, North Carolina and wrote several bestsellers. sellers, of which eleven were adapted for movies. the first of them, Diary of a passion, had Nicholas as screenwriter. Check out the list of five of the eleven films:

The choice: Travis Parker (Benjamin Walker) is a young man who doesn’t believe in relationships. He seeks daily to live fully and believes that a serious relationship would limit his lifestyle, until Gabby Holland (Teresa Palmer) moves in next door. She instigates him right away and the two end up indulging in a relationship that neither of them expected to happen. Director: Ross Katz. Year 2016.

Diary of a passion: In a geriatric clinic, Duke, one of the interns reads to an intern the story of Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) and Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling), two young lovers who in 1940 met at an amusement park. They were separated by her parents, who never approved of the relationship, as Noah was a manual worker and came from a family without financial resources. To avoid any approach, Allie’s parents send her away. For a year Noah wrote to Allie every day but got no response as her mother (Joan Allen) intercepted the letters. Believing that Allie was no longer interested in him, Noah wrote a farewell letter and tried to conform. Alie expected news from Noah, but after 7 years she gave up on hope when she met a charming officer, Lon Hammond Jr. (James Marsden), who served in World War II (as did Noah) and came from a very wealthy family. He asks for Allie’s hand, who accepts, but fate would have her reunited with Noah. As her love for him still existed and was reciprocal, she had to choose between her fiancé and her first love. Director: Nick Cassavetes. Year 2004.

A love letter: While walking along the beach, Theresa Osborne (Robin Wright) finds a bottle with a romantic and extremely sincere letter, as it was also a farewell, a goodbye. She is so impressed that she uses whatever means she has working as a journalist in Chicago and tries to find out who wrote the letter. She then discovers that it was written by Garret Blake (Kevin Costner), a North Carolina boat builder, for his wife Catherine (Susan Brightbill), and upon meeting him, she learns that Catherine had died prematurely. Soon there is a mutual attraction between Theresa and Garrett, but the ghosts he carries don’t allow him to fully experience this new love. Director: Luis Mandoki. Year 1999.

The best of me: Teenagers Amanda (Liana Liberato) and Dawson (Luke Bracey) fall in love and her father doesn’t approve of the relationship. Over time, young people end up moving away and taking different paths. Two decades later, a funeral brings the two (Michelle Monaghan and James Marsden) back to their hometown and reunited. It’s time to see if the feelings persist and evaluate the decisions they’ve made in life. Director: Michael Hoffman. Year 2014.

A long journey: The love story of Luke (Scott Eastwood), a former rodeo champion, and Sophia (Britt Robertson), a college student who is about to embark on her dream job. With conflicting paths testing their relationship, their lives intersect with an older gentleman whose memories deeply inspire the young couple. Director: George Tillman, Jr. Year 2015.

