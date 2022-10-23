Cinema | Premieres of the Week – October 6, 2022 – Jornal de Mafra Cinema

Premieres of the Week – October 6, 2022

the home fairy

Original Title: The Home Fairy

Director: João Maia

With: Joana Metrass, Dalila Carmo, Manuel Cavaco

Comedy genre

Rating: M/14

Other data: Portugal, 2022, 103 min

Vera, a single mother with two small children, is forced to have two jobs to survive after her children’s father has disappeared in an uncertain part. By day she is a cashier in a supermarket and by night she works in a strip club, looking not only to raise her children but also to pay off the debts her ex-partner left her. Harassed in both jobs, one day she reacts violently when a nightclub client is more daring, being sentenced in court to perform community service in a nursing home, where her irreverence and youth will clash with the authoritarianism and inhumanity of the director. For the elderly who live at home, Vera is a breath of fresh air that little by little will change their lives, becoming the true home fairy…

The King Woman

Original Title: The Woman King

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Starring: Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega

Genre: Adventure

Rating: M/14

Other data: USA, Canada, 2022, 135 min

The extraordinary story of Agojie, the unit of Amazon warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the early 19th century with a ferocity unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, “The Woman King” chronicles the epic journey of General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy her way of life. There are things worth fighting for…

Bandit

Original Title: Bandit

Director: Allan Ungar

Starring: Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert, Mel Gibson

Genre: Action

Rating: M/14

Other data: Canada, 2022, 126 min

Based on the true story of ‘The Flying Bandit’, which still holds the record for the biggest and most consecutive robberies in Canadian history. Robert Whiteman, a charming criminal, escapes from a Michigan prison and crosses the border into Canada, where he takes on a new identity. After falling in love with Andrea, a caring social worker he cannot support, Robert decides to rob banks and discovers that he is exceptionally good at it. Flipping through different guises and traveling across the country, he catches the attention of the national press who labels him ‘The Flying Bandit’.

Welcome to the World of Ogglies (Folded up)

Original Title: Smelliville

Director: Toby Genke, Jens Møller

With:

Genre: Animation

Rating: M/6

Other data: Belgium, Germany, 2021, 85 min

Looking for a new home to live in, the Ogglies discover Smelliville, a beautiful and peaceful town. Unfortunately, Smelliville has a problem: the bullshit caused by the local dump. There are no more tourists and the residents rarely leave their homes. Something has to happen! When Max, the mayor’s son, and his friend Lotta meet the Ogglies at the dump, they realize they’re the solution to Smelliville’s smelly problem: they eat garbage! Finally settled, the Ogglies discovered not only a new place to live, but also a new purpose. Everything would be going well… but Max’s mother and an unscrupulous contractor have other plans for the warehouse: they want to replace it with a wellness center! Will the little Ogglies be able to save their new habitat with the help of their newfound friends?

Orphan: The Origin

Original Title: Orphan: First Kill

Director: William Brent Bell

Starring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland

Genre: Horror

Rating: M/16

Other data: USA, 2022, 99 min

Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel, “Orphan: Inception.” After planning a brilliant escape from a psychiatric hospital in Estonia, Esther travels to America posing as the missing daughter of a millionaire family. However, after an unexpected turn of events, her mother becomes suspicious of the murderous “child”, and does everything she can to protect her family.