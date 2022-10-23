City beat Brighton with two from Haaland and ‘dry’ Arsenal in the fight for the lead

Manchester City beat Brighton 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the 13th round of the Premier League

O Manchester City goes on the hunt for Arsenal in the fight for leadership of Premier League. In front of a packed Etihad Stadium and with Erling Haaland inspired, Pep Guardiola’s team won the Brighton per 3 to 1 and turned around after the defeat to Liverpool last weekend. The Citizens triumph in the 13th round was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Two of the home team’s goals were scored by the Norwegian phenomenon, who reached incredible 17 balls in the nets in 11 matches in the Premier League, and Kevin De Bruyne with a great goal.

Leandro Trossard discounted for the Seagulls.

Even against one of the most solid opponents in the Premier League in recent seasons, City managed to build the result with the standard style of Pep Guardiola: controlling possession and creating opportunities when the rivals ‘spread’ on the pitch.

That’s how the home team managed to open the scoring.

Ball worked from defence, when Brighton tried to pressure in attack, until goalkeeper Ederson found a long ball for Haaland in attack. The striker ran, won on Webster’s body and only had the job of pushing to the back of the open goal.

Brighton’s mission to beat City was even more complicated when Dunk gave Bernardo Silva the penalty, handing Haaland the opportunity to charge hard and widen the score.

More adjusted in the return of the locker rooms, Roberto De Zerbi’s team managed to balance the game when they valued possession of the ball, bringing more danger to City’s defense. In a mistake, the hosts made a mistake in a ball cut that was well worked by Brighton.

Standing on their feet, the Seagulls found Trossard at the entrance to the area. The Belgian fixed it and hit Ederson’s corner, discounting the marker.

But Brighton’s reaction received a cold shower when De Bruyne received a free kick in the middle and found a cross kick to find the angle of goalkeeper Sánchez, scoring a great goal.

Championship status

Manchester City go to 26 pointsmaintaining the Premier League’s second-place lead, and reducing the lead to one point Arsenal.

The mission is now to dry the Gunners, who face this Sunday (23) the southamptonwith live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Brighton parks in 15 pointsand you can still lose the 8th place in the table until the end of the 13th round.

The guy: Erling Haaland

repeated? Yup. But always important to point out: Erling Haaland is a monster. Lethal in front of goal, the Norwegian showed strength and precision to reach 17 goals in 11 games by the Manchester City team.

Too bad: Brighton defender

The defensive line set up by coach Roberto De Zerbi destroyed the strategy for the confrontation. Adam Webster ran looking for the ball and lost in the body to Haaland in the goal that opened the scoring. Lewis Dunk, on the other hand, committed the penalty on Bernardo Silva, which resulted in the center forward’s second goal of the match.

next games

City return to the field on Tuesday (25), against Borussia Dortmundfor the Champions League.

Brighton will play again next Saturday (29), against Chelsea.

Datasheet

MANCHESTER CITY X BRIGHTON

GOALS: Erling Haaland (22′, 43) and Kevin De Bruyne (75′), for Manchester City; Leandro Trossard (53′), for Brighton

Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Rúben Dias, Laporte and Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva; Grealish, Mahrez and Haaland. Technician: Pep Guardiola.

Brighton: Sánchez; Veltman, Dunk and Webster; Caicedo, Gross, Trossard, March and Mac Allister; Lallana and Welbeck. Technician: Roberto DeZerbi.