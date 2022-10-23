Cleo represents Brazil at the premiere in London

The actress was the only Brazilian invited to participate in the global premiere of the series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS)

Cleo, 39, took a break from her busy routine in Brazil to take a quick trip to London. The actress and singer crossed the Atlantic to participate in the global premiere of the series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, which took place at the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square on Tuesday night (30).

The only Brazilian guest, she shared the spotlight with international stars like Minnie Driver and Kaya Scodelario, in addition, of course, to the cast of the series, considered the most expensive ever produced. Businessman Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, was also present. The production premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (2).

Cleo attended the event wearing British brand Elissa Poppy. The brand is known for the artisanal work that transforms latex into luxury pieces, as was the case with the black dress chosen by the Brazilian, who complemented the look with René Caovilla shoes.

In Brazil, she has just finished filming the feature “O Velho Beetle”, in which she acts and also signs as a co-producer. She should also soon release the video for the single “Everybody I Loved Already Made Me Cry”, which has the same name as her recently released first book.

This Wednesday (31), she still releases the song “Bom Ator”, a partnership with Number Teddie. The single will also be accompanied by a music video.