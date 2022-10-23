Controversial psychologist cries when he learns that director used him as inspiration to build ‘incel hero’ in film – Monet

+



Jordan Peterson is thrilled to learn that he was the inspiration for Chris Pine’s character (Photo: Playback)

Controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson burst into tears upon learning of his unusual connection to Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Honey’. The director described him as an “insane man” and a “pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community” – a term that defines straight men who define themselves as incapable of finding a romantic or sexual partner.

Peterson is well known, especially on social media, for defending the so-called “dissatisfied youth” and was a kind of template for the creation of the character Frank, played by Chris Pine in Wilde’s film. In an interview with the British program ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’, Peterson said he can “see” himself in the statements made by the Hollywood star. “Of course. Why not? You know, people have been after me for a long time because I’ve been talking to unhappy young people.”

The psychologist Jordan Peterson (Photo: reproduction twitter)

It was at this moment that the psychologist gets emotional and starts to cry, saying: “I thought that the marginalized should have a voice. It is very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young people fall into this category. You get these casual insults, these incels – what does that mean? These men, they don’t know how to make themselves attractive to women, who are very demanding. Women, yes, be demanding. Demand high standards from your men. Fair. But all these men who are alienated, they are lonely and they don’t know what to do and everyone insults them,” he said.

Olivia Wilde in Don’t Worry Honey (Photo: Release)

Peterson also stressed that he thought the director’s words were a “low level” criticism and claimed that he was interested in watching the film after reading the comments made about her. “I thought, ‘I would probably see this movie,’ and maybe I will,” he revealed. “It didn’t really bother me… I said I hoped that if I was to be played by anyone, it would be a very handsome man.”

The statement contradicted the acid tone Peterson used last month when he sneered at Wilde’s comments in a statement to the Canadian newspaper National Post.

Chris Pine in Don’t Worry Honey

“I also hope that Chris Pine will at least do justice to the splendor of my very formal public wardrobe by deriding me in the latest propaganda spread by the bored and bullies who now rule Hollywood, who insist that the production of this crap,” he commented. .

This is yet another controversy for the ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ list. The list goes from an alleged “screaming game” between Wilde, the director and Florence Pugh, the protagonist, the accusation of actors of having been boycotted at the time of editing and the romance between the filmmaker and the star Harry Styles, which stirred the backstage.

The film is currently playing in theaters. Check out the trailer.