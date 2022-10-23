Corinthians lives ‘a lot of sadness’ and still hasn’t overcome the final, admits VP

The runner-up of the Copa do Brasil still hasn’t left Corinthians’ mind. Even after the 1-0 victory in the derby against Santos, tonight (22), coach Vítor Pereira did not hide that the club still feels the sadness and frustration of the title lost three days ago.

“You can imagine the state of mind of the team and mine these days. They were days of great sadness in which it is difficult to recover in such a short time”, were the first words of VP at the press conference, in Vila Belmiro. He spoke about the tactical aspects of the win and talks about whether or not to renew his contract for 2023, but he opened his heart even when asked about the final against Flamengo at Maracanã.

“This title was a very strong internal bet. It wasn’t something that we passed out a lot, but that we decided clearly for our season. For them it was more a title, for us it was our title. And we lost that way”, lamented the Corinthians coach.

“Football sometimes hits us hard, and it’s in those moments that we see who the real men are, who can get back on their feet. It’s just a short space of time. As much as I try to concentrate, focus on this game. [contra o Santos], honestly, I still haven’t been able to disconnect from the other. And the players too. I still see a lot of sadness, a great frustration because we wanted to give joy to the fans”, admits Vítor Pereira.

Despite being depressed, Corinthians held Santos in the village and managed to win with a goal from Róger Guedes already close to the extra time of the second half. The team had one less player after the expulsion of Yuri Alberto, but managed to rebalance the actions when the classic was 10 against 10.

“We ended up having a dismissal, and we weren’t playing a good game. After the dismissal we decided to organize ourselves differently: having three players in the middle who work hard, who are responsible for pressing and recovering, occupy the spaces and have done a good job. exceptional [Du Queiroz, Ramiro e Roni]. We went down in a line of five to slightly counter the numerical superiority of Santos, who have many dangerous players in one-on-one, so the marking has to be very close. Then, in numerical equality, we left Róger loose in the front waiting for a ball to appear, which ended up appearing”, evaluates VP.

For the coach, “it was important to give an answer” after Wednesday (19), and the victory served for that. “I really liked the attitude and behavior of the players, the spirit of those who played, entered or stayed on the bench. This is the spirit of Corinthians, and today it was only possible to have the three points because of this spirit.”

See other responses from VP at the press conference:

Negotiation for renewal for 2023

“As for my stay, I have already sat down with the president and we are discussing things. He is the one who will speak, announce, because he is the president and is in charge of the club, it is not the coach who has to come here and say that will continue or not. There is no decision. There is a start of conversation. He has already realized what is happening, a long time ago. I want to [de ficar], honestly, why is this a group? and the club, the crowd? It has a lot to do with a personal issue that I have to put very well in life, because life is not just football. We’re talking about it.”

“The family issue is fundamental to me. I can’t let my family down for me to be happy. I can’t. There has to be one… If I stay here, I have to feel that they are okay. they don’t do well. It’s not a simple situation. It would be a heavy change [da família, de um país para outro].”

How to deal with pressure

“I don’t see pressure as a negative aspect. I need to live under pressure and I came here to work at my limit. I have to be pressured. I usually choose projects a little emotionally. Sometimes I sleep badly, sometimes I sleep well, but I have my career there. I’ve been to many clubs where the pressure is very high, and if I drew I wouldn’t even go out on the street – like Porto. So this is nothing new for me, I need this pressure. Now, I also have experience and I know how to listen to those who actually add something: the commentators, journalists who add something. The others, I gradually eliminated. That’s how the experience doesn’t let you lose balance.”