Coritiba vs Internacional: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Coritiba comes from two consecutive defeats away from home and needs the victory to recover and stay away from the relegation zone. Currently, Coxa is the 15th and is three from Cuiabá. The record at Couto Pereira, under the command of Guto Ferreira, is favorable. In four games, Alviverde has 100% success with the coach.

Inter arrives in a great phase to face Coritiba. Undefeated for 11 rounds (eight wins and three draws), Mano Menezes’ team can guarantee a mathematical classification to Libertadores. To do this, you need to add points and count on parallel results. Owner of the third best campaign as a visitor, Colorado comes from a 1-0 victory over Botafogo, in Rio.

Coritiba – coach: Guto Ferreira

Coach Guto Ferreira will promote five changes in the team. the right back Nathan Mendesthe socks galarza and bernardand the attackers Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho will be the news in the starting lineup.

On the other hand, Coxa will have important absences. Suspended, Nathanael miss the team. Already the attacker Fabricio Daniell had a confirmed hamstring injury and works to return in this final stretch of competition. By choice, the attacker Adrian Martínez was left out of the related.

Possible lineup: Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathan Mendes, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Galarza, Jesús Trindade, Bernardo and Boschilia; Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho.

Embezzlement: Fabricio Daniel, Robinho, Andrey and Willian Farias (medical department). Nathanael (suspended).

hanging: Guillermo, Chancellor, Luciano Castán, Matheus Alexandre, Robinho, Boschilia and Fabrício Daniel.

Internacional – coach: Sidnei Lobo

Suspended for the third time in the Brazilian, Mano Menezes will accompany the game from Couto Pereira’s boxes. The assistant Sidnei Lobo will command the team from the edge of the field. There is only one doubt in the lineup. Pedro Henrique and Wanderson are vying for a spot on the left wing. Highlights of the season, each has seven goals and two assists. In the other positions, there is no doubt.

Probable lineup: Keiller; Bustos, Rodrigo Moledo, Vitão and Renê; Johnny, De Pena, Edenilson, Alan Patrick and Pedro Henrique (Wanderson); German

Embezzlement: Mano Menezes, Liziero and Taison (suspended), Mercado, Gabriel and Mauricio (injured), Mikael (technical option).

hanging: Keiller, Rodrigo Moledo, Alan Patrick, Kaique Rocha, Thauan Lara and David.

