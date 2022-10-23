Crime and Power’, Kaalan Walker is sentenced to 50 years in prison for raping several women

The actor was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Kaalan Walker finally received his sentence after being tried for sexual assault. On Monday, the 27-year-old rapper-turned-actor was sentenced to 50 years in prison. He is accused of raping three teenagers and four women. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the SuperFly movie star has been convicted of “three counts of forced rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication” for attacks on young women since 2013. The Superior Court Judge , Joseph Brandolinoalso ordered that walker register as a sex offender for the rest of your life.

The actor was arrested in September 2018 on the rape charges but was later released on bail. He was immediately taken into custody again after the jury verdict was read. During a hearing in March, prosecutors told jurors that walker primarily used Instagram and Twitter to lure his victims to the locations he chose, reserving them for fake photos, video recordings, or with a false promise to introduce them to someone famous.

However, the attorney walker, Andrew Flier, contested the allegations by telling the jury, “Mr. Walker is making false promises, and they bought him. Each of these women voluntarily made her own decision. He didn’t force them. It’s revenge on Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen” Flier also says his client was “portrayed as a monster” and planned to appeal.

Walker made his film debut in the 2017 film Kings alongside Halle Berry and Daniel Craig. However, he was best known for starring opposite Trevor Jackson in 2018’s SuperFly.