Cruzeiro coach, Pezzolano reinforces desire to coach Uruguayan National Team

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Pezzolano already commanded Cruzeiro in 56 games this season

Hired by Cruzeiro as a bet, Paulo Pezzolano proved his worth and became one of the main responsible for the club’s success in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship this season. This protagonism put the coach’s name in the spotlight and aroused the interest of other clubs.

Although he turned down some offers to leave Raposa, the coach reinforced his desire to coach the Uruguayan National Team in the near future. In an interview with Hombres de Ftbol, ​​from Uruguay, he said that managing Celeste is part of his career projection.

“To the Uruguayan coaches, we would like to triumph in our country and in a great team. I would like to return to Liverpool (URU), be champion and conquer more things than I conquered. I want to lead the Uruguayan National Team and triumph in Europe”, he projected.

Pezzolano arrived at Cruzeiro under suspicion from the fans. Still little known in Brazil, the coach was an indication of former player Paulo Andr, currently director of strategy at Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), for the start of the project managed by Ronaldo Fenmeno.

Pezzolano has a contract with Cruzeiro until December 2023. Even before gaining access to Serie A and the title of the Second Division, he had already renewed his contract with the Minas Gerais club. At that time, the assistance of other teams made Ronaldo speed up the process and ensure the gringo’s permanence.

Uruguayan football trajectory

After going up with Torque, Pezzolano took another course in the Uruguayan First Division. In the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he took charge of Liverpool, where he had three spells as a player.

The beginning of his career at the club was not easy. However, Pezzolano ended his seven-year fast without qualifying the team for international competitions and even won his second title in his career – the Intermediate Tournament.

With the success in Uruguay, Pezzolano arrived at Pachuca-MEX in 2020 to replace the Argentine idol Martn Palermo. Although he didn’t win titles, he did well in national competitions until he went five games without a win and was fired.