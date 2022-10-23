Cruzeiro estimates return to Series A revenue pattern in 2023; see medium and long term projections | cruise

The drop to Série B in 2019 had a strong impact on Cruzeiro’s revenues. Roughly speaking, they fell 100% in relation to the values ​​previously accumulated in the last ones of Serie A. Now, with the return of the Minas Gerais team to the elite of Brazil, the expectation of Ronaldo Fenômeno’s management is to restore the revenues to the previously lost standard, surpassing the BRL 200 million already in 2023.

In the first two years of Série B, Cruzeiro worked with the range of R$ 115 million in revenues for football. The year 2022 has not yet ended, but there was growth pointed out by Ronaldo’s management. According to what the club disclosed to Forbes magazine, at the beginning of October, the expectation is to earn between R$ 160 million and R$ 180 million..

The values ​​are driven by the growth of the football member, which should reach around R$ 35 million when reaching 70 thousand members (the number has recently returned to the level of 69 thousand). According to the SAF law, about 20% of the revenue must be transferred to the association. If you make a profit, 50% of the amount must also be passed on.

The CEO of SAF do Cruzeiro, in an interview with ge, in August, already predicted a considerable increase in access revenues. In the first semester, the club also carried out a growth forecast along with sporting success.

– We made an estimate, which is more or less 80% to 100% more revenue that you will be able to make in the year, which would be the first in the first division. It is the increase in revenue from various things, such as sponsorship and television – described Gabriel Lima.

In the long term, Cruzeiro also pointed out, to Forbes magazine, that it expects to exceed R$ 400 million in revenues by 2032. From 2025, the club hopes to be among the title candidates and direct vacancy in Libertadores.

For 2023, Cruzeiro is projected to be in Serie A and finish in 13th place, between the fight against relegation and a dispute for a place in the Sudamericana. In the Copa do Brasil, he plans to reach the round of 16 again.

In the second year of Serie A, Cruzeiro plans to already be in the classification zone for South American tournaments. The forecast is to be in eighth place in the Brazilian and again reach the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. It’s a minimal goal.

In a document produced by Alvarez & Marsal, it was described that the idea is to reach R$ 127 million in revenues with TV quotas. Other revenues for the year would be: R$ 42.3 million (transaction of athletes); R$ 34.4 million (sponsorship) and R$ 51.6 million (partner-supporter). Other revenues added would reach R$ 12 million. Added together, they will approach R$ 250 million in 2024.