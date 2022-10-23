“Customers are always right”; Roger Guedes returns to ‘poke’ Flamengo in an interview and Nação responds on the web

During this last week, the most talked about match in Brazilian football was the final of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo and Corinthians. Rubro-Negro emerged champion on penalties after drawing in the 90 minutes and lifted his first cup of the season, however, the controversy did not stop there.

This is because many Corinthians players and even the coach tried to ‘discredit’ the Flamengo title, stating that the Paulistas played better in the second game and deserved much more to win. Striker Roger Guedes was one of the most active names in this “mission” and after the game against Santos this Saturday (22), he repeated the speech again.

“We were very upset about the Flamengo game. I, mainly, entered this game very discouraged, upset by the way we lost. We gave our best there and we were better than Flamengo. It hurts a lot, but I believe in God. So I think it was meant to be,” said the striker.

With that, Flamengo fans got very angry on the web, claiming to be ‘tired’ of this speech by the São Paulo team. See some comments (SIC):

“And no one shuts up this cry”

“If I knew how to lose it wouldn’t hurt at all”

“Yes, they were, the moral cup is yours”

“Customers are always right”

The striker commented for the first time about the goal he lost alone under the post and that could have completely changed the course of the game: “The ball ended up bouncing there, I ended up not even making the move, the ball hits my calf on the outside. But today I was happy to be crowned with the goal”said Roger.