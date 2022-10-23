Dakota Johnson will play Madame Web in Spider-Man spinoff

Spider-Man will win a spin-off for cinemas, Madame Web is a Marvel character that appeared in the superhero comics in the 80s with powers such as telepathy and immortality. The character soon gained a liking for the public and now she will win a film of her own, where the protagonist will be played by Dakota Johnson in 50 shades of grey.





Filming has already begun and the film will be produced by Sony. The premiere is scheduled for February 15, 2024, but there have already been two delays in production.





In addition to Dakota, the film stars Adam Scott (Rupture), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Mike Epps (Next Friday), Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters – Beyond), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City) and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian). The direction is by SJ Clarkson of the series Jessica Jones and Anatomy of Scandal.

Character appeared in comics in the 80s (Photo: Disclosure)

comics





In the comics, Madame Web is described as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that compromises the communication between nerves and muscles, causing extreme weakness. For this reason, she is always connected to a life support system, which resembles a spider’s web.