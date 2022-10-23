Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint still talking? See list of Harry Potter actors

Daniel Radcliffe interpreted Harry Potter for so long that many people can’t disentangle the actor from the character’s image.

But despite the magical story being told on screen, there’s something else audiences are interested in knowing now that it’s all over: Is Radcliffe really friends with all of his co-stars?

Rupert Grint – Ron Weasley

Harry and Ron are the best friends in the saga universe. The two experience great moments together on screen from the start, when the clumsy and kind Ron becomes the first person Harry has any real interaction with while still on the Hogwarts train.

In real life, however, actors are not those inseparable ‘best friends’. They’ve obviously maintained friendship, but not as much close contact since the end of the saga, with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Daniel said, “I know the next time I see Rupert, we’re going to sit next to each other and talk, and it will be like old times.”

Emma Watson – Hermione Granger

Unlike their relationship with Rupert, Daniel and Emma share a close friendship to this day.

During the meeting of Harry Potter on HBO in 2022, Watson said that Radcliffe was her support during the media frenzy they both experienced and even said that the two often “calm each other’s nerves.”

The two never dated, despite all the press rumors, and Watson even described their relationship as a sibling connection.

Tom Felton – Draco Malfoy

Despite their characters being rivals on screen, Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe developed a close relationship.

During an interview with Joe, Felton even said: “suffice it to say we are all one family now”.

The two have remained so close that they have even discussed the possibility of working together again at some point in the future, in reverse roles.

Felton said, “Daniel and I have always joked about the idea that when we work together again, he will be the villain and I will be the hero.”

Richard Harris and Michael Gambon – Albus Dumbledore

Harris played Dumbledore in the first two films in the saga, but he passed away before the second film was even released in theaters.

Radcliffe said in an interview with Larry King that this loss made filming the sequels less happy.

“He really was fantastic to be around and obviously he is greatly missed by everyone.”

Radcliffe’s favorite memory is when Harris mistook Fawkes the phoenix for a real animal.

The relationship with Gambon was also pleasant when he arrived to replace his deceased colleague.

During the HBO special, Radcliffe said that Gambon was “always hilarious to be around.”

Source: Screenrant

