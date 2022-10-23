Dark and Violent Film Starring Blake Lively and Jude Law on Netflix holds the viewer from start to finish

We all have limits, but life often imposes circumstances on us in which we just can’t accurately determine how far we can go. The human race has never been worth much to many, a perception that is even more acute in times of extreme situations like the ones we have been living through. The many revolutionary inventions that have already taken shape by the hands of man; evolution in science, medicine, arts and communication; the way in which we became less and less dependent on the conjunctures that nature presents to us; none of this has been able to appease the wild beast that has inhabited the human soul since the beginning of time, temporarily satisfied as it subdues other unfortunates, those who have less, those who dare to disagree, those who dare to attack the consensus and to think differently than most. And even among the minority there are those who believe it is legitimate to throw themselves on others because they are unhappy with the way they put themselves in the world. Everything becomes a matter of life and death, guided by faith — by the distorted, vicious, crooked idea that some have of faith — whose bottom touches the ground of madness, sandy terrain where only unspeakable evils sprout.

Reed Morano doesn’t get to explore all the countless possibilities of unraveling the strongest reason that can exist to explain one of the worst deformations of man, but his “The Rhythm of Revenge” (2020) is very effective in suggesting the different types of people and, of course, the at least chaotic way in which some deal with their personal tragedies. There are those who remain silent forever, anesthetized as if to die, unable to react, suddenly with their vital force, that unparalleled source of energy and vigor that sustains the spirit and the flesh of man in the moments when life itself collapses. the head; there are those who observe a period in which they live their mourning with all dignity and circumspection, crying and suffering all they can, chaotically, to return like a phoenix, from the ashes, nourished by the illusion of immortality; and there are those who only go over their own feelings, mend one and the other of these parts, without being able to get up at all, limping like a wounded animal on the side of a long road, but attentive to the slightest chance of retaliating against them. to return the taste for living. This is the case of the protagonist of this story.

Mark Burnell’s script turns Blake Lively into a somewhat repulsive woman, which Jaume Collet-Serra had already achieved in the tense “Shallows” (2016), in which Lively escapes death by fighting an enemy who has no fear of getting killed. Show. Here, her Stephanie Patrick is an ocean away from the glamor that the star’s name suggests, an unstoppable physical transformation to convey the idea of ​​loneliness, despondency and above all the terrifying fear that Stephanie has experienced since losing her family in what she always believed in. it was a plane crash. Lively gives Stephanie the air of inconstancy that is so common in these people, that passivity that, while idiotic, also retains the vigor that they will use at the right time to turn around. And that moment always comes for women like her.

Life as a prostitute is like the self-inflicted punishment after the great misfortune of her existence, a female version of Antonio Banderas’ Frank Valera in Isaac Florentine’s “Acts of Vengeance” (2017), and it is precisely in this midst of doom that finds a way to redeem herself with her past and return to life, before overcoming the apathy that parasitized her and making contact beyond the professional with the many men who infiltrate the plot in which Lively is the only person who matters, growing more than the plot itself. Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown enter the story as eminently toxic (and deceptive) alpha males, but this is the pack of a lone and victorious wolf, as the outcome makes clear.

Movie: The Rhythm of Vengeance

Direction: Reed Morano

Year: 2020

Genres: Action/Thriller

Note: 8/10