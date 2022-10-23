Diehl Defence, HENSOLDT and Airbus deliver GBAD IRIS-T SLM system to Ukraine – Ground Forces

Proven partner cooperation for missiles, radar technology and integrated battle management software

October 19, 2022 – Together with its partners HENSOLDT and Airbus, general contractor Diehl Defense delivered an IRIS-T SLM ground air defense system combat unit to Ukraine. Following the signing of the contract for this combat unit in June 2022, this rapid fulfillment of the delivery obligation is an exceptional industrial performance of the partners. Other IRIS-T SLM systems for Ukraine will follow as quickly as the industrial process allows.

Diehl Defense is the general contractor and systems integrator for the IRIS-T SLM and also delivers the launcher as well as the missiles. HENSOLDT contributes the TRML-4D multifunctional radar. The Integrated Battle Management Software Fire Control (IBMS-FS) for the tactical operations center is from Airbus.

Diehl Defence, HENSOLDT and Airbus have long cooperated in the field of ground air defense and offer, among others, the IRIS-T SLM system, designed for medium ranges of 40 km distance and 20 km altitude. Diehl Defense is currently developing the IRIS-T SLX system which is characterized by a performance boost. It features a greater range (up to 80 km) and altitude coverage (up to 30 km) and thus prolongs reaction and warning times and improves the perimeter of protection. Here, too, HENSOLDT and Airbus are partners with Diehl Defence.

On the occasion of the first delivery of an IRIS-T SLM firing unit, Helmut Rauch, CEO of Diehl Defence, observed: “We interpret the new customer’s trust in our product as an obligation and ensure that it fully fulfills the intended purpose of protecting the ground installations against aerial threats”.

Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT, said: “With our world-class radar, we are contributing to the protection of Ukrainian cities. I am proud that the commitment of our employees allows for the delivery of the equipment in an extremely short time.”

Michael Schöllhorn, CEO of Airbus Defense and Space, emphasized: “Ukraine’s defense capability is visibly enhanced by the delivery of the IRIS-T SLM. The system provides effective protection against threats originating from rocket and drone attacks. In short: The deployment of IRIS-T SLM saves human lives in Ukraine. Therefore, we are happy to make our contribution with deep conviction.”

The joint solutions of Diehl Defence, Airbus and HENSOLDT as exclusively German systems are independent of foreign technology, which is why they provide the maximum accreditation and certification for use in Germany and, in addition, the highest possible security of supply. At the same time, they are fully compatible with NATO’s integrated air defense architecture.

About Diehl Defense

Diehl Defense is a leading supplier of high-tech guided missiles, innovative munitions solutions and special reconnaissance and protection systems. Its modern systems solutions for ground air defense set new international standards. Diehl Defense is part of the globally operating Diehl Group, a financially and legally independent family business with more than 16,000 employees worldwide and a turnover of more than €3 billion.

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a leader in the European defense industry with a global reach. The company, based in Taufkirchen near Munich, develops sensor solutions for defense and security applications. As a technology leader, HENSOLDT drives the development of defense electronics and optronics and expands its portfolio based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cybersecurity. With over 6,400 employees, HENSOLDT generated revenues of 1.5 billion euros in 2021. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About Airbus

Airbus is a pioneer in sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The company is constantly working on innovations to offer efficient and technologically advanced solutions in the areas of aerospace, defense and network services. In the field of commercial aircraft, Airbus offers modern, fuel-efficient aircraft and therefore networked services. In addition, Airbus is a European leader in the fields of defense and security and is one of the world’s leading aerospace companies. In the helicopter segment, Airbus offers the most efficient solutions and services for civil and military rotary aircraft globally.

