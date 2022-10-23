Documents seized by FBI from Trump’s home contain information about Iran and China, says newspaper | World

The Washington Post published a report in which it claims that among the documents that former US President Donald Trump took to his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, there was highly classified material about Iran and the United States. China.
According to the newspaper, the information comes from people who know about the case and cannot have their identities revealed.
- Share this report via WhatsApp
- Share this report via Telegram
On the night of August 8, a group of FBI agents raided Donald Trump’s Florida home. The residence is known as Mar-a-Lago.
Trump was in New Jersey at the time. It was not a forced invasion, since, before arriving, the FBI warned the Secret Service, which protects the former president.
The FBI had a judge’s clearance for the operation because Trump had taken classified documents from the US government’s official residence, the White House, to his private home.
- What is known about the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida mansion
- Papers in the toilet and mismanagement of documents: understand details of investigation in the house of Donald Trump
An image contained in a report filed Aug. 30, 2022 by the Department of Justice, and edited in part by the FBI, shows documents seized during the Aug. Florida. — Photo: AP/Jon Elswick
If the contents of the documents were made public, the methods the US uses to spy on other countries would be revealed, according to the Washington Post.
At least one of the documents the FBI seized from Trump’s home described Iran’s missile program, according to the paper. The others were very classified material about China.