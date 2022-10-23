Does the ‘five-second rule’ for food dropped on the floor work?

Do you know the “five-second rule?” For many people, if food that has fallen to the ground is retrieved in less than five seconds, it can be consumed normally.

But does this popular belief really work? Over the years, many researches have tried to prove it. Most concluded that the amount of bacteria transferred to a food in contact with any surface does not depend only on the time it was exposed, but mainly on the amount of microorganisms present.

For example, a loaf of bread that has been left on your kitchen floor for five seconds is far less likely to be contaminated than if it lands on a sidewalk on a busy city street. Provided, of course, that you keep your kitchen clean.

But, in addition, the type of surface can also influence contamination. Food that has fallen on carpeted areas, for example, is less contaminated than food that has been in contact with laminate or tiled floors.

A study by the University of Clemson, in South Carolina (USA) found that less than 1% of the bacteria that were on the carpet were transferred to the food. But when the food came into contact with a laminate floor or wood, between 48% and 70% of the bacteria were transferred.

Food on the floor: the level of contamination depends on the surface the food lands on Image: iStock

But does the rule work or not?

Although research gives us a certain advantage when considering time, type of surface and food, from a food safety point of view, doctors do not recommend eating these foods.

The less time on the floor, the less chance the food has to be contaminated. But we cannot guarantee that the person will not get an intestinal infection, for example, if they eat this food.

In principle, eating food does not pose an imminent risk. The risk lies in the possibility that bacteria swallowed with food will multiply. and develop inside our body and cause an infection.

The risk of infection also depends on the type of bacteria that is present on the ground at the time of the fall. The most common viruses responsible for foodborne infections are rotavirus and norovirus. Among the bacteria are Salmonella, Shigella, Campylobacter.

Source: César Barros, infectious disease specialist at the Emílio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases, in São Paulo; Tatiana tribescoordinator of the food technician course at the Senai-Barra sling

*With text by Cintia Baio, in collaboration with UOL