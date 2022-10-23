Doogee T10 tablet arriving with 8GB of RAM and 8,000mAh battery – All in Technology

Known in the rugged smartphone market, DOOGEE is ready to announce its first tablet on the market, the DOOGEE T10. According to industry sources, the tablet will have a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display with high resolution (1920 X 1200) and brightness of up to 300 nits. It will also have an aluminum body and a thickness of only 7.5 mm.

In multimedia, Doogee has added dual stereo speakers for an immersive sound experience. In terms of performance, the DOOGEE T10 will feature a Unisoc T606 chipset combined with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. However, the system will also allow expansion of RAM memory to 5GB more in a virtual way.

For photos, the tablet will feature a 13MP main camera and an 8MP front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls. There will also be a massive 8,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging and DUAL SIM LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. In addition, you will be certified Widevine L1, which will allow you to play streaming content in FullHD quality.

Availability and price

According to DOOGEE, the new T10 tablet will be available on AliExpress from November 1st with a suggested retail price of $100.

For more details, visit the official DOOGEE website.