Dorival cites emotional exhaustion when explaining the lineup

After Flamengo’s 2-1 victory over América-MG, tonight (22), for the Brazilian Championship, coach Dorival Júnior stressed that, in the evaluation of the technical commission to choose the team to be used, it was analyzed not only the physical wear and tear, but also the emotional one.

The coach believes that, after winning the Copa do Brasil title last Wednesday, the team would hardly be able to maintain the level of competitiveness in a match days later.

Dorival took the opportunity to point out that he believes that the strategy of using one team in the running points and another in the Cups was not wrong, and also helps to prepare the squad as a whole.

“I think the biggest strain we have is not just the physical, but the main one is the emotional one. You prepare for a decision and go with the emotional limit. And when everything happens, you relax in such a way that, we would hardly be able to have a team with the competitive power we had on the field today, three days later. That’s why the option we took, and I don’t think it’s been wrong. We’ve scored important points with this team, they’ve given a great response At the same time, they are prepared to be decisive when they join the other team. This is the spirit, this is the objective, and the response has been very positive”, he said.

The coach also praised the youth of the base who have been having opportunities. Against Coelho, Matheus França and Victor Hugo were starters. During the match, Matheus Gonçalves, Igor Jesus and Matheusão ​​were called.

“I believe that everything is a matter of time. You get to know your group, you get to know the boys from the base, who are being very well prepared for a few years within the club. And, with that, it expands because there are some who are starting to ask for an opportunity. Both teams have given a very positive response, and we are not having injuries, fortunately. With the exception of what we had now in the last match, discomfort has occurred, but we are not having injuries that keep professionals away. It is a little more difficult , it is a fact, but in every match we are having the opportunity to suddenly give a better condition to these boys who are arriving”, he pointed out.

“Each one is doing their best within their profile, giving an answer, showing something different. I think that’s the objective, with this intention that we’re making the work revolve around everything we’ve done within the club. , and I’m happy. It’s pleasant to see a boy with Matheus, 16 years old, and having the opportunity. I think this is a response to the work that has been developed by the club”, he added.

Scallion

“I think that, by the end of the year, we will have the best of Cebolinha. He has been evolving, this is clearly happening. In strength, explosion, arrival, feint, holding the ball, holding, giving our team time to arrive, breathe. He is a player who is returning to the same conditions that were shown at Grêmio”

América-MG goal throw

“It’s his interpretation, because he already left the area with the goal validated. It would hardly change what he did, but he was convinced. I remember again, the other day a penalty was claimed under the same conditions, with Leo, at the Arena . Plays very close, very equal. For you to see that, suddenly, there was a very big bad will with Flamengo at that moment, and they put an absurd pressure on Wilton to referee the decisive game. In a move that we finished today suffering the same condition, and there is no one here complaining. For you to see what happens on both sides”.

Hugo and Diego Alves

“The intention is a relay. Hugo entered, Diego in the sequence will have his opportunity. We still don’t have a definition, but Diego will have it, for sure. He is a professional who has always been respected here and has been working with dedication , participating in each round, each match, and it has been important in all aspects. Maybe, in the next game, Santos will return and play in the Libertadores final, and Diego, from then on, starts to take turns with Hugo. It’s an initial prediction, then we’ll confirm”