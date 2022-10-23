Drew Barrymore Says He Would Star in a New Charlie’s Angels Movie: “I’ll Always Say Yes”

In a guest appearance on the “Drew’s News” podcast, comedian Benito Skinner asked Drew Barrymore if she would be willing to participate in a third installment of the Charlie’s Angels franchise started by her, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz in the early 2000s. eyes,” replied the actress. The information is from People.

She said she was watching Liu on television, who was at San Diego Comic-Con to promote the new “Shazam” movie, when she was asked if she would do Charlie’s Angels 3. “I was on the edge of my seat,” Barrymore said.

“I would be surprised if any of us decreed that we wouldn’t make a third movie,” she mused. “I would do. I would in a heartbeat. The answer is an emphatic yes. I will always say yes,” she assured.

The comedian then asked if she would need a “gay Bosley”, stating that it would be a “dream role” for him and calling the protagonists of the films “holy trinity”. “Oh my God, you would be the best Bosley ever,” Barrymore replied.

Returning to Comic-Con, which took place in July of this year, Liu responded to the question by saying that the three are now bonding together as mothers. “It’s really good that we’re all mothers now since that time and it’s just a different phase in our lives,” she reflected.

“What I love about our friendship is that we’ve been there for all the big and important moments, we’ve also been there for the little moments and the casual moments and the reason we’re such good friends is because it’s real and we go through real things together. the other. It’s not a Hollywood fairy tale,” Barrymore said of their relationship.

Based on the television series of the same name that ran from 1976 to 1981, “Charlie’s Angels” (originally “Charlie’s Angels”) premiered in 2000, followed by the sequel “Charlie’s Angels – Killing” (2003). In 2019, a reboot of the same name was released, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska and Elizabeth Banks, who also directed the film.