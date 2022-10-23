Driver killed in accident between trailer and truck on BR-163 is buried in Lucas do Rio Verde – Só Notícias

Airton José Pelissari, 54, was buried this Saturday in Lucas do Rio Verde. He died yesterday in a serious accident involving a white Scania R460 trailer, Brazil plates, and a green Mercedes-Benz truck, Bebedouro (SC) plates, at kilometer 574 of the federal highway, in Nova Mutum. Airton was a resident of Lucas do Rio Verde.

Teams from the concessionaire that manages the highway were at the scene and confirmed the driver’s death. The truck driver was rescued in serious condition at the Nova Mutum regional hospital. There is no information about his health status.

The Mercedez was loaded with cardboard and the cargo landed on the runway. The cart was empty. The lane was blocked for more than 10 hours and there was a detour for drivers. Those traveling North could take the detour on BR-364, near Posto Gil. In the opposite direction, drivers could detour through the MT-249.

The cause and dynamics of the collision will be identified by the Federal Highway Police and Official Expertise and Technical Identification (Politec).

Receive information published in Só Notícias on your WhatsApp. Click here.

Só Notícias / Kelvin Ramirez (updated 6:17 pm – photos: Leandro Rui and publicity)