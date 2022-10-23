Edward Cullen’s story cut from Twilight would make a perfect prequel

Elements of Twilight novels were cut from film adaptations, such as the Edward Cullen story, which would make a perfect prequel. Based on the book series by Stephanie Meyer, the Twilight The saga brought the series to the big screen through five films, released between 2008 and 2012. The stories – both written and cinematic – focused on the tumultuous love story between human protagonist Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and vampire Edward Cullen ( Robert Pattinson ).

Twilight revolved mostly around Bella, but Edward’s dark story in Twilight it was also a focal point of the story. He was turned into a telepathic vampire by his adoptive father Carlisle Cullen (Peter Facinelli), after nearly dying of the Spanish flu in 1918 (yes, Edward is 104 years old in the first book). Together, the two spent the next 90 years assembling a family of vampires who were also turned as a result of life-threatening situations. For much of their immortal lives as vampires, the Cullens chose to live among humans, blending in and trying to live somewhat ordinary lives.

Despite his search for a sense of normalcy, there was a time when Edward chose to give in to his instinctual desires. Absent from the film, the Twilight The book documented Edward’s rebellious past after his temporary abandonment of Carlisle and Esme in 1927. Edward used his telepathic abilities to attack, kill and feed on the blood of people he considered evil, believing their actions justified his own. Although he eventually returned to the Cullens in 1931, this was an important chapter in his life and provides insight into how he reconciled life as a vampire. Twilight cutting Edward’s backstory could even be a perfect prequel to the still-popular franchise.

How an Edward Prequel Series Would Fix Twilight’s Biggest Critic

With a more prominent focus on romance, the Twilight The saga is often criticized for its overly sanitized depiction of its vampires, especially compared to more traditional portrayals of mythical beings. Although there are brief scenes of Twilightfrom newborn vampires attacking and feeding on humans, there is a great emphasis on the Cullens’ determination to be “vegetarian,” i.e. hunting animals for blood rather than humans. Additionally, Twilight Vampires are ruled by a clan called the Volturi, which enforces a set of laws among the vampire world to ensure a low profile. These laws include only discreetly hunting humans who won’t be missed and avoiding raising immortal children.

Delving into Edward’s vigilante past – especially as a vanguard member of the virtuous Cullens – would be an interesting way to explore the darker side of life as a vampire, especially through the eyes of an impulsive newborn who is struggling to control his instincts. . Exploring his past would also add insight into the horrible past that led to Edward’s eventual moral change and decision to live a more humane existence. although the Twilight books and movies – which dominated the wave of vampire-focused media in the early 2010s – completed in 2012, they maintain a die-hard following. The resolution of the series Twilight leaves Edward and Bella’s love story feeling complete, but the stories of characters like Edward can be interesting additions to the franchise.