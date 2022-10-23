Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke are the children of a sadistic father in ‘Raymond and Ray’

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Despite never having co-starred, it was a long time since Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor met. More precisely, 25 years ago, when the former was recording “Gattaca: The Genetic Experience” and was introduced to the latter through a mutual friend, Jude Law.

Not that they have maintained a close relationship in this quarter of a century, but having a past together was essential for them to now create the chemistry necessary to carry the drama between brothers “Raymond and Ray”.

Directed by Colombian Rodrigo García, the film arrives on Apple TV+ with its almost two hours anchored entirely in the performances of Hawke and McGregor. They are always on the scene, navigating family trauma.

“We’ve spent the last 25 years eventually crossing paths with each other, but what I feel is that both he and I have always had a certain sympathy for each other’s careers,” McGregor says in a video chat.

Shown at the Toronto Film Festival and, recently, at the Rio Film Festival, “Raymond and Ray” is produced by the Mexican Alfonso Cuarón and accompanies the title characters. Raymond, played by McGregor, is straight-laced, almost pathetic, so kind and awkward. Ray, played by Hawke, is a rebel who seems to be stuck in his teens.

He sleeps with one woman a night, drinks whenever he can, and makes fun of his stepbrother, with whom he grew up and shares many traumatic childhood episodes, all caused by his gruff and unlovable father.

When he dies, Raymond convinces Ray to attend the funeral, despite the trio not seeing each other in years. They hit the road and embark on a journey through painful memories and some also happy ones, trying to reconcile with the past and with each other, since the fraternal bond is like a memory of bad times.

“Anyone who’s a son and a father knows that you’re always learning to be your best in those two roles. The learning never stops,” Hawke says of the characters’ journey as well as his own. “My relationship with childhood changes whenever I understand a little more about the things my parents went through.”

Hawke has four children, including Maya Hawke, the result of his relationship with Uma Thurman and who, since appearing in “Stranger Things”, has been gaining prominence in the industry. McGregor is the father of five from his marriage to art director Eve Mavrakis and actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The family context may have even helped to compose the characters, but the close relationship that the actors have with their children is far from the one that Raymond and Ray had. In addition to being absent, the father figure in the feature film still reserves a certain sadism for his offspring, even after death.

The protagonists are informed, when they arrive at the funeral, that the dead man’s last wish was for his children to dig his grave. As if that wasn’t enough, they even discover that they have a little brother, decades younger.

“Raymond and Ray” spends a lot of time reflecting on death and legacy, subjects that Hawke and McGregor have been contemplating more as their youth lags behind. The first of the actors compares them to sand castles – some are toppled before others, he says, looking back on his career.

“The biggest lesson that this movie taught me is that the biggest impact you can leave in life is people and their love for you and them”, he says. “The films I make are important now. They’re part of a collective consciousness of the present. I don’t think they’re about the future.”

RAYMOND AND RAY

Where: Available on Apple TV+

Rating: 14 years

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor and Maribel Verdu

Production: USA, 2022

Directed by: Rodrigo Garcia