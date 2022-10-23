Expelled, Yuri Alberto cites learning and celebrates Corinthians victory at the ex-club’s home | Corinthians

Expelled in the first half of Corinthians’ 1-0 victory over Santos, last Saturday, striker Yuri Alberto said he did not agree with the red card, but claimed to have lived “a night of great learning”.
The shirt 9 of the was cautioned with yellow after giving a cart from behind in Rodrigo Fernández. Minutes later, he left his arm on his chest in a ball dispute with Luiz Felipe and took the second card.
In his social network, Yuri Alberto also celebrated the triumph against Santos, the club in which he was revealed.
– Even though I don’t agree with the expulsion, today was a night of great learning in my career as a professional football athlete. Glory to God for another great victory of this group that always fights until the end! Too good to win here!!! Go, Corinthians,” he wrote.
Yuri Alberto is sent off in Santos x Corinthians — Photo: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images
Due to the expulsion, Yuri Alberto will not be able to face Fluminense next Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena.
Until the end of the Brasileirão, Corinthians still face Flamengo, Ceará, Coritiba and Atlético-MG.
Watch the expulsion videos below:
Sandro Meira Ricci analyzes the entry of Yuri Alberto in Rodrigo Fernandes
Yuri Alberto misses Luiz Felipe and is sent off
“I smiled again after Wednesday”, says Careca | The Voice of the Crowd
— Photo: Reproduction