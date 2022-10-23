Facebook CLOSES important service: discover what it is

Just over a year after its launch, Meta decided to end its Facebook Bulletin newsletter program. Although its growth is not so good anymore, the social network has decided to spend its energy on more prolific tools for its activity.

At the service’s launch in June 2021, Meta explained that Bulletin focused on empowering freelance writers, helping them reach new audiences and build their businesses. Launched to compete directly with Substack, the service offers a standalone website for writers, as well as syndication capabilities for Facebook News and other publishing and analytics tools.

Meta wants to focus on other activities

Meta also sought to attract writers, initially not participating in their subscription revenue and giving them full ownership of their subscriber lists and their works published on the platform. Renowned journalists from across the Atlantic signed up.

However, Facebook’s parent company decided to end the venture in early 2023 and notified key stakeholders via email. “Bulletin allowed us to learn about the relationship between creators and their audiences and how to better support them in building their Facebook community. While this off-platform product is coming to an end, we remain committed to supporting the success and growth of these creators and others on our platform,” said a company spokesperson.

Unfortunately for the writers working with the platform, there were signs of its foreshortened future. As detailed by The Verge, Meta published a report in late 2021 stating that there were “over 115 posts” on the service and that more than half of creators had “over 1,000 free email subscribers”. These numbers are very low.

a more difficult period

Despite these modest numbers, the Bulletin still managed to attract some great American media pens, such as journalist Malcolm Gladwell or physician and columnist James Hamblin. The group also invested more than 5 million dollars to offer newsletters dedicated to information.

Additionally, the company recently explained to its employees that it wanted to focus on “building a more robust creative economy” and move away from news or newsletters. In fact, Meta has well established its new strategy which involves two parts: Metaverse development and short video.

This is one of many projects that Meta eventually decides to abandon along the way. The company wants to take on TikTok and is therefore dropping many branches to achieve this; this mainly involves investing in video creators.

Finally, we cannot forget that, like other big names in the technology sector, Meta is going through difficult times. Last week, the company announced a hiring freeze along with new layoffs and the restructuring of certain groups within the company.

In this context, the messaging app dedicated to couples, Tuned, was removed, while Meta also discontinued its podcast business. The company is trying hard to develop new advertising tools to get more revenue.

