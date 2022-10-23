‘Family is family.’ Vítor Pereira opens wide his desire to leave Corinthians and return to Portugal – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



“The family issue is fundamental for me, I can’t let my family down so I can be happy. There has to be a…



“If I stay, I have to feel that they’re okay. If I don’t feel that, forgive me all, but I’m going.



“This situation is not a simple thing, it is a heavy situation.”

Again, more important than the unfair victory of Corinthians over Santos, yesterday, in Vila Belmiro, was the testimony of Vítor Pereira. He makes it very clear what the blog has been publishing for months.

His family is irreducible, wants to continue living in Portugal.

“The distance from the family is complicated. I have… the family needs me. I have three children, and they need me. They needed me to be closer, to have more time to enjoy, they came here twice, but I had little time with them”, he had said last month.

What Vítor is doing is anticipating all Corinthians planning for 2023. He is sure he will leave the club in Libertadores. In the group stage. And bet on a duel with Fluminense for the fourth spot. And that will have its apex in Itaquera, on Wednesday, in the direct confrontation.

He has already indicated to the board positions in which the team is lacking and athletes that can be negotiated. It’s getting everything ready for a new coach to take over.

But President Duilio Monteiro Alves continues to insist, asking, he wants him to continue anyway, in 2023. Because the leader believes that

“I always talk to Duilio, Alessandro and Roberto, people who are very keen to create an ambitious project, which will allow us to fight for titles. make the team stronger, continue to grow and fight for titles.





“What is at stake is a family issue that is serious, I’m not going to stay here telling my life. It’s a serious issue, I have to feel if they’re going to be okay here. If they’re not okay, it’s not worth staying here, because I won’t stay in body and soul.

“I’m going to feel selfish. I’m not like that, I’m a caretaker for the people around me.

“Family is family!”

In other words, the situation remains quite delicate.

Duilio has a bold project for 2023, with more heavy investments in the team, in the pursuit of winning the Libertadores.

And he remains obsessed with Vítor Pereira.

The coach warned his wife and three children that he would return, not only to Europe, but would do anything to work in Portugal.

He’s been staying consistent.

Respectful.





But his answer today is to leave Corinthians at the end of the Brazilian.

“Much stronger than he found it”, in his own words.

With the way open for a future return.

And he wants, even by hierarchy, that it is Duilio who talks about his departure.

This is the current frame.

That hasn’t changed.

At least three months ago the decision was made.

And it’s really for the family, because the club’s football, Vítor dominates…



