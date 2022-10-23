‘Fast and Furious’ Actress Marries and Leaves Ceremony in Super Car Used in Film

The actress Jordana Brewster recently married Mason Morfit. Known for playing the character Mia Toreto in “The Fast and the Furious”, she decided to say goodbye to the ceremony in a very different way.

According to Monet, the wedding took place in Redondo Beach, California, last Saturday (3). After the ceremony, Jordana and her husband left the party aboard a Acura Integra 1994 blue used in the film.

The star was wearing a white, strapless dress with lace details. Among the guests were famous names like Ludacris, Frankie Shaw, his co-star Vin Diesel and also the daughter of actor Paul Walker, Meadow Walker.

The couple met in 2020 after the actress divorced Andrew Form. In an essay for the magazine, Jornada said that after meeting her future husband at lunch, she started following him on Instagram.

“He was cute, charming. Shortly after that lunch, I started following him on Instagram.”said the star.

