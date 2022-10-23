Fast and Furious: At 44, the film’s actress draws attention to her beauty on Instagram

The actress Michelle Rodriguez played the role of the character Letty Ortiz in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. The 44-year-old star draws attention to her beauty and talent on Instagram. Also known for her roles in “lost”, “SWAT” and “resident Evil”, Michelle has been present in the plot since the first films.

After auditioning to be part of “Boa de Brague”, the star became interested in acting. She was chosen to play the wrestler Diana Guzman among 350 other girls. In the year 2002, she was in the list of the sexiest women in the world by Maxim Magazine.

She was even accused of driving while intoxicated in 2005 and violating her probation. In 2007, Michelle was arrested and served 18 days in prison for “circumventing the system”, being released for her good behavior. The star also appeared in the cast of “Avatar” and gave life to Ana Lucia in the acclaimed TV series “Lost”.

On Instagram, she has more than 7.4 million followers. In it, she shares photos and videos about her routine and also behind the scenes of new projects. It is possible to see the star always alongside names like Vin Diesel, who in addition to acting alongside her in “Fast and Furious”, is also her great friend.

