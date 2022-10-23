Felipão criticizes goal conceded in the beginning by Athletico and regrets stumbling: “We are losing to ourselves” | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari returned to regret another goal conceded at the beginning of the game by Athletico. This time, the bad start was decisive for the defeat against Bragantino, by 4 to 2, this Saturday, away from home.

The numbers reinforce the coach’s discomfort with the opening minutes of the Hurricane. Of the 14 eleven goals, ten came during the first half – with six being before the first 15 minutes.

The goal, in question, came in the fourth minute. After a vacillation of the defense – with error by Pedro Henrique, Eric Ramires came out in front of the goal and gave a slap to swell the nets and open the score.

In his analysis, Felipão believes that the team has lost to itself due to inattention and technical errors, impacting the team’s performance.

That changes everything (the goal at the beginning), it makes the team run differently, it doesn’t position itself correctly, it has attitudes that are not our way of working. These are oscillations that we cannot have in a game. We are losing to ourselves in some details” — Felipão, in a press conference

The first half was decisive for the final score. Athletico again showed problems in defense, conceded three goals and was practically handed over to the second half.

The reaction with two goals gave hope and showed a path to be followed. Despite the improvement, the coach followed a more critical line.

– When you enter the second half losing 3-0, anything you do differently is profit. We have to think that we had to make that profit in the first half, at the beginning of the game. And that, in some opportunities, we are not having. Could it be my fault? It could be – highlighted in the press conference.

The setback kept Athletico in sixth place, with 51 points. The club has no possibility of leaving the G-7 in this round.

Hurricane returns to the field against Palmeiras, on Tuesday, at 21:45. The duel takes place at Arena da Baixada, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

