FIFA draws Women’s World Cup keys

In the early hours of Saturday (22), at the Aotea Center, in Auckland (New Zealand), FIFA gave away the keys to the Women’s World Cup, which will be played between July 20 and August 20, 2023 in Australia and in New Zealand. Brazil fell in Group F, alongside France, Jamaica and a team that will come from the repechage.

Related news:

The debut of the Brazilian team in the competition will be on July 24 in Adelaide (Australia), and the opponent will be precisely the one that has not yet been defined. Then the Brazilian team will measure forces with France, on the 29th in Brisbane (Australia). The last confrontation of the canarian team in the initial phase will be on August 2, against Jamaica, in Melbourne (Australia).

For the coach of the Brazilian team, Sweden’s Pia Sudhage, who was present at the draw, the fact of debuting against an opponent not yet defined is an extra challenge: “Honestly, it’s a little complicated for us. We don’t know which team we’re going to play against in the opening match. But the draw is always exciting and whoever it is, I tend to look at it positively. If you want to win, you have to find a way to win. We have a long way to go as a team, but everyone is excited and the players will be ready.”

Good morning Brazil! What did you think of the group #Female Selection at @FIFAWWC? 🤔 Our debut is on the 24/07, and we will face a team to be defined, France and Jamaica. The countdown can now begin! 🤩 📸 Stephen McCarthy – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/bgG9hPuCBU — Women’s Soccer Team (@SelecaoFeminina) October 22, 2022

But, on the other hand, Brazil will later play against two opponents it faced at the 2019 World Cup, Jamaica, which they defeated 3-0 in the group stage, and France, which eliminated the Brazilians in the round of 16.

“This one [Brasil x França] It will be a very different game. And the reason for that is that the game has changed a lot, we have a younger team and so do France. I think it will be very exciting. Of course, some of the players, and I include myself among them, will remember the past game and think about what it was like four years ago and what it will be like now. But I hope that we can create this contagious atmosphere and I believe that we will play well”, declared the coach of the Brazilian team.