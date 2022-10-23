Film Schedule from August 27th to September 2nd

Check out the movie schedule Globe from August 27th to September 2nd.

Saturday, 08/27/2022

owl II

Closer – Too Close

Original Title: Closer

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Mike Nichols

Cast: Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Clive Owen, Jaclynn Tiffany, Steve Benham

Class: Drama

Back and forth in the romantic relationships of four characters in London – a journalist, his muse, a dermatologist and a photographer.

Saturday Session

The Patricinhas of Beverly Hills

Original Title: Clueless

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1995

Director: Amy Heckerling

Cast: Brittany Murphy, Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer

Class: Comedy

Cher is the most popular girl at her school. She decides to do good deeds and play cupid with two high school teachers and transform a new student.

supercine

A Star is Born

Original Title: A Star Is Born

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Bradley Cooper

Cast: Andrew Dice Clay;Anthony Ramos;Bradley Cooper;Dave Chappelle;Lady Gaga;Rafi Gavron;Ron Rifkin;Sam Elliot

Class: musical romance

Jackson is at the height of his fame when he meets Ally, an insecure singer. They get married, she becomes a star and he has a crisis due to alcohol problems.

owl I

Mr. Sherlock Holmes

Original Title: Mr. Holmes

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Bill Condon

Cast: Ian Mckellen, Laura Linney, Milo Parker, Hattie Morahan, Hiroyuki Sanada, Patrick Kennedy

Class: Drama, Police

The famous detective Sherlock Holmes is 93 years old. Dealing with his deteriorating mind, he remains obsessed with a case he has never been able to decipher.

Sunday, 08/28/2022

owl I

Maximum temperature

Clash of Titans 2

Original Title: Wrath Of The Titans

Country of Origin: Spanish

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Jonathan Liebesman

Cast: Toby Kebbell, Edgar Ramírez, Ralph Fiennes, Liam Neeson, Rosamund Pike, Sam Worthington

Class: Action, adventure

Perseus braves the treacherous underworld to rescue his father, Zeus, captured by his son, Ares, and brother, Hades, who frees the ancient Titans from the world.

Major Sunday

endless day

Original Title: Ha-Roo

Country of Origin: Korean

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Sun-Ho Cho;

Cast: Myung-Min Kim, Song, Lee, Eun-Hyung Jo, Yo-Han Byun, Hye-Sun Shin Class: Drama

Kim Joon Young watches her daughter die before her eyes. From that moment, the day repeats itself and he struggles to find the secret of what happens.

movie theater

Thrill Seekers – Beyond the Edge

Original Title: Point Break

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Ericson Core

Cast: Luke Bracey; Teresa Palmer; Edgar Ramirez; Ray Winstone

Class: Action

FBI agent infiltrates amidst extreme sports athletes, suspected of committing a series of robberies. He approaches the leader of the group.

owl I

the balcony

Original Title: The Trust

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2021

Director: Alex Brewer;Ben Brewer

Cast: Philip Hall III, Nicolas Cage, Elijah Wood, Abigail Rich, Keston John, Alexander Garganera

Class: Crime

A pair of police officers investigating a drug raid come across a mysterious bank vault.

Monday, 08/29/2022

Afternoon session

daddy’s camp

Original Title: Daddy Day Camp

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Fred Savage

Cast: Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro, Richard Gant, Tamala Jones, Paul Era, Josh McLerran

Class: Comedy

After creating a new summer camp and not having much success, two friends decide to enlist the help of their military father to liven up and turn the business upside down.

Hot screen

Renegade Archangel – Season 2 – Episodes 1 and 2

Original Title: Renegade Archangel – Season 2 – Episodes 1 & 2

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2022

Director: Heitor Dhalia

Cast: Marcello Melo Jr, Bruno Padilha, Álamo Facó, Erika Januza, Bruno Mazzeo, Cris Vianna, Ludmilla

Airing of the first two episodes of the second season of the series Archangel Renegade.

Tuesday, 08/30/2022

Afternoon session

A Reason to Start Over

Original Title: New Life

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Drew Waters

Cast: Jonathan Patrick Moore, Erin Bethea, Terry O’quinn, James Marsters

Class: Drama

Ben met Ava at age seven. The two travel together through the seasons of life, until tragedy strikes that leaves their entire future in jeopardy.

Wednesday, 08/31/2022

Afternoon session

very well accompanied

Original Title: The Wedding Date

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2021

Director: Clare Kilner

Cast: Amy Adams;Debra Messing;Dermot Mulroney;Jack Davenport;Jeremy Sheffield;Peter Egan;Sarah Parish

Class: Comedy

Kat hires Nick to accompany her to her sister’s wedding, who will have her ex-fiancé as her best man. Gradually, this facade relationship becomes more serious.

Special Cinema

Jumanji: Next Phase

Original Title: Jumanji: The Next Level

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Jake Kasdan

Cast: Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

Class: Action, adventure

When they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their friends, Smolder, Moose, Shelly and Ruby find that the game has changed, and now nothing is as it was.

Thursday, 09/01/2022

Afternoon session

the medallion

Original Title: The Medallion

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2003

Director: Gordon Chan

Cast: Jackie Chan, Lee Evans, Claire Forlani, Julian Sands, John Rhys-Davies,

Christy Chung

Class: Action, Comedy

A Hong Kong detective has an accident involving a mysterious locket, which gives him superhuman powers.

Friday, 02/09/2022

to be scheduled