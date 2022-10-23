find out which films Globo is showing this week

Advertising
This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:
Monday
Becky Bloom’s Consumer Delusions
Original title: Confessions of a Shopaholic
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2009
Director: PJ Hogan
Cast: Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy, Krysten Ritter, Joan Cusack, John Goodman, John Lithgow
Class: comedy, romance
Rebecca has a shopping spree. She gets a job as a columnist
in a finance magazine and tries to hide his chaotic financial situation.
Tuesday
Let there be light
Original title: Let There Be Light
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2017
Director: Kevin Sorbo
Cast: Kevin Sorbo. Dr. Sun Harkens. Sam Sorbo. Katy Harkens. Dionne Warwick. Sean Hannity. Daniel Roebuck.
Class: Drama
Sol is hated by many because of his controversial views on faith. As he stands on the brink of death, he begins to question his old convictions.
Wednesday
The bride’s best friend
Original title: Made of Honor
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2008
Director: Paul Weiland
Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan, Kevin McKidd, Kelly Carlson, Kathleen Quinlan, Richmond Arquette
Class: Romance
Tom discovers he is in love with his friend Hannah, but is surprised when she becomes engaged to a wealthy Scotsman. His objective now is to prevent this union.
Thursday
Charlie’s life and death
Original title: Charlie St. cloud
Country of origin: Canadian
Year of manufacture: 2010
Director: Burr Steers
Cast: Zac Efron, Amanda Crew, Charlie Tahan, Donal Logue
Class: Drama
Charlie managed to keep in touch with his brother even after his death. Now, he must decide between keeping the promise he made to him or giving it again.
towards life.
Friday
Shrek
Original title: Shrek
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2001
Director: Andrew Adamson; Vicky Jenson
Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz
Class: infant
An ogre has his life invaded by characters from fairy tales who destroy the tranquility of his home. He makes a deal to rescue a princess.
