find out which films Globo is showing this week

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

Becky Bloom’s Consumer Delusions

Original title: Confessions of a Shopaholic

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2009

Director: PJ Hogan

Cast: Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy, Krysten Ritter, Joan Cusack, John Goodman, John Lithgow

Class: comedy, romance

Rebecca has a shopping spree. She gets a job as a columnist

in a finance magazine and tries to hide his chaotic financial situation.

Tuesday

Let there be light

Original title: Let There Be Light

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2017

Director: Kevin Sorbo

Cast: Kevin Sorbo. Dr. Sun Harkens. Sam Sorbo. Katy Harkens. Dionne Warwick. Sean Hannity. Daniel Roebuck.

Class: Drama

Sol is hated by many because of his controversial views on faith. As he stands on the brink of death, he begins to question his old convictions.

Wednesday

The bride’s best friend

Original title: Made of Honor

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2008

Director: Paul Weiland

Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan, Kevin McKidd, Kelly Carlson, Kathleen Quinlan, Richmond Arquette

Class: Romance

Tom discovers he is in love with his friend Hannah, but is surprised when she becomes engaged to a wealthy Scotsman. His objective now is to prevent this union.

Thursday

Charlie’s life and death

Original title: Charlie St. cloud

Country of origin: Canadian

Year of manufacture: 2010

Director: Burr Steers

Cast: Zac Efron, Amanda Crew, Charlie Tahan, Donal Logue

Class: Drama

Charlie managed to keep in touch with his brother even after his death. Now, he must decide between keeping the promise he made to him or giving it again.

towards life.

Friday

Shrek

Original title: Shrek

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2001

Director: Andrew Adamson; Vicky Jenson

Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz

Class: infant

An ogre has his life invaded by characters from fairy tales who destroy the tranquility of his home. He makes a deal to rescue a princess.

