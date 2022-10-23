Flamengo beats Pato Basquete and guarantees third NBB victory | nbb

In a game valid for the 3rd round of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB), Pato Basquete hosted Flamengo at the Sesi Gym. The red-black team managed to impose its rhythm with the reinforcement of the Argentine brothers and ensured the third consecutive victory in the competition with the score of 91 to 64.

– It was a good game! We opened up a good lead in the second and third quarters. Gustavinho was able to run the team. We have a new team, so we have a lot to grow! – said pivot Olivinha.

With 18 points, pivot Faverani was the scorer of the game. For Pato, the highest scorer was point guard Roque, who scored 15 points. Flamengo’s highlight in the victory against Corinthians in the 2nd round, Hettsheimeir was spared and did not enter the court.

Both teams return to the court next week. Pato travels to São Paulo to face Paulistano on Monday at 7pm. Flamengo welcomes the Fortaleza team on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.

1 of 1 Olivinha NBB 22/23 — Photo: Flamengo Olivinha NBB 22/23 — Photo: Flamengo

The home team started the game with Veríssimo, Novaes, Magna, Jonathan and Roque. For Flamengo, Vildoza, Cuello, Rachel, Olivinha and Mineiro formed the starting quintet.

Pato opened the scoring with a three-ball by point guard Roque, but the red-black quintet went on top. The first quarter was pretty balanced. Still, Flamengo had a better advantage, didn’t waste the attack rebounds, and went ahead with the score of 13 to 18.

In the second quarter, Flamengo tightened the defense and accelerated the counterattack. The strategy worked, coach Gustavinho’s team reached a 15-point lead, 22 to 37. Pato couldn’t make room to attack. The Argentinian Cuello was a highlight in the contention of the hosts of the house and closed the first stage with a bolona of three.

At the return of the break, Flamengo’s superiority was indisputable. Hired in the mid-year window, the Argentine trio formed by Penka Aguirre, Jose Vildoza and Martin Cuello lost balance. The third quarter ended with a difference of 30 points, 37 to 67. Flamengo scored 12 hits against two from Paraná alone in the three-point range.

In the last quarter, Flamengo decided to spare some players. Pato took advantage of the opponents’ “rest” and even tried a comeback, closing by 27 to 24, but it was too late. Flamengo reached the third consecutive victory away from home with the score from 91 to 64.