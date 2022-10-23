Fluminense reacts and draws with Botafogo in an electrifying game at Maracanã – 10/23/2022

In an electrifying game, Fluminense and Botafogo were in a 2-2 draw at Maracanã, in the classic carioca in the Brazilian Championship round. Alvinegro even opened an advantage, with goals from Eduardo and Jeffinho, but Tricolor went in search of equality, and Ganso and Matheus Martins balanced the net. The score, however, was not so good for the respective ambitions of the teams in the competition.
With the result, the Tricolor went to 55 and remains close to the front pack, but missed the opportunity to return to the G4. Alvinegro, now, has 44, and is still fighting to reach the classification zone for next year’s Libertadores.
In the next round, the Laranjeiras team will visit Corinthians, while Glorioso will host Red Bull Bragantino.
young people are doing well
Matheus Martins, Fluminense’s forward, was called in in the second half and changed the face of Fernando Diniz’s team, with good plays. He even suffered the penalty that generated a goal by Goose.
On Botafogo’s side, Jeffinho made a good presentation, especially in the second half. He was the author of the second alvinegro goal in the game and made good plays, finding space in the tricolor marking.
Fluminense’s performance
Fluminense counted on the return of Nino, and had the maintenance of Calegari and Yago in the middle. The team was in balance with Botafogo, but, for most of the first half, they had more the ball and presence in the attacking field. However, he missed the shots. In defense, he gave space and saw the opponent open the scoring in one of the few attacks.
At the return of the break, Diniz chose to put midfielder Nathan in the place of defender Manoel, but saw the strategy suffer a blow in the first minutes, with Alvinegro’s second goal. The entry of Matheus Martins changed the scenario and, quickly, Flu managed to equalize the score.
Botafogo’s performance
With some absences for the classic, coach Luís Castro opted for midfielder Patrick de Paula, who had a new chance in the starting lineup. The team even saw the opponent having the ball a little more, but they knew how to resist the tricolor attacks and had consistency in the attacks. At the end of the first half, the score was opened.
Soon after the return of the break, Jeffinho extended the advantage. After changes on both sides, however, Botafogo could not hold the score, and saw Tricolor grow in the game and reach the tie.
Chronology
The start of the game was busy, with a chance for Fluminense, with Arias, and for Botafogo, with Jeffinho. Both sent over the target.
With balanced actions, the teams got spaces, but found difficulties in the vicinity of the area.
On the beam!
-
Tricolor almost opened the scoring with Cano. Martinelli scored on Botafogo’s ball out and the ball left for the Argentine, who hit a cross and the ball hit the right post of Gatito’s goal.
open score
At a certain point in the game, Fluminense started to have more ball possession and offensive presence, but it was Botafogo who opened the scoring. When the first half entered the final stretch, Junior Santos, from the right, kicked cross and, in the area, Eduardo deflected, sending goalkeeper Fábio in goal.
almost the tie
In stoppage time, after a corner kick, the ball fell to Arias, who hit it on the first try. The ball passes close to the post.
Another
For the second half, Diniz opted for the departure of defender Manoel and the entry of midfielder Nathan. Still at the beginning of the final stage, Jeffinho escaped on the left, passed Martinelli, invaded the area and hit a cross, expanding the alvinegra advantage.
Not worth
Botafogo came to swing the net once again, with Tiquinho taking advantage of Fábio’s rebound, but the attacker was in an irregular position.
Boo to Fábio
After Botafogo’s second goal, and the bid annulled by the referee due to Tiquinho’s offside, goalkeeper Fábio was criticized by some Fluminense fans.
penalty and goal
Matheus Martins, who had just entered, made a good play on the left and was knocked down by Patrick de Paula. Penalty scored and, in the charge, Ganso swung the net.
A tie
Shortly after, Fluminense reached the tie. Cano received in the area, but was stopped. After Nathan’s submission, Gatito made a good save, but the ball left for Matheus Martins, who kicked hard and left everything even.
chances
In the final minutes, both teams had a chance to make the third and leave the field with the victory, but they were not successful in their attempts.
Textor at Maracanã
Boss in the area! ?? #VamosBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/ktVQ79sLNJ
— Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) October 23, 2022
Owner of SAF Botafogo, John Textor accompanied the classic in one of the boxes at Maracanã.
DATASHEET
FLUMINENSE 2 X 2 BOTAFOGO
Competition: Brazilian Championship, 33rd round
Place: Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
date and time: October 23, 2022, at 4 pm (GMT)
Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)
assistants: Eder Alexandre (SC) and Gizeli Casaril (SC)
VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA/SP)
yellow cards: Martinelli, Ganso, Matheus Martins (FLU); Tiquinho Soares, Marçal (BOT)
Red cards:-
goals: Eduardo, from Botafogo, at 40’/1ºT; Jeffinho, from Botafogo, at 6’/2nd; Ganso, from Fluminense, at 30’/2ºT; Matheus Martins, from Fluminense, at 36’/2nd
FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel (Nathan) and Calegari (Cristiano); Martinelli, André, Yago (Matheus Martins) and Ganso; Arias and Cano (Alan). Technician: Fernando Diniz
BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Adryelson, Cuesta and Marçal; Patrick de Paula, Gabriel Pires and Eduardo (Del Piage); Jeffinho (Victor Sá), Júnior Santos and Tiquinho Soares. Technician: Luís Castro