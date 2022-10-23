Fluminense reacts and draws with Botafogo in an electrifying game at Maracanã – 10/23/2022

In an electrifying game, Fluminense and Botafogo were in a 2-2 draw at Maracanã, in the classic carioca in the Brazilian Championship round. Alvinegro even opened an advantage, with goals from Eduardo and Jeffinho, but Tricolor went in search of equality, and Ganso and Matheus Martins balanced the net. The score, however, was not so good for the respective ambitions of the teams in the competition.

With the result, the Tricolor went to 55 and remains close to the front pack, but missed the opportunity to return to the G4. Alvinegro, now, has 44, and is still fighting to reach the classification zone for next year’s Libertadores.

In the next round, the Laranjeiras team will visit Corinthians, while Glorioso will host Red Bull Bragantino.

young people are doing well

Matheus Martins, Fluminense’s forward, was called in in the second half and changed the face of Fernando Diniz’s team, with good plays. He even suffered the penalty that generated a goal by Goose.

On Botafogo’s side, Jeffinho made a good presentation, especially in the second half. He was the author of the second alvinegro goal in the game and made good plays, finding space in the tricolor marking.

Fluminense’s performance

Fluminense counted on the return of Nino, and had the maintenance of Calegari and Yago in the middle. The team was in balance with Botafogo, but, for most of the first half, they had more the ball and presence in the attacking field. However, he missed the shots. In defense, he gave space and saw the opponent open the scoring in one of the few attacks.

At the return of the break, Diniz chose to put midfielder Nathan in the place of defender Manoel, but saw the strategy suffer a blow in the first minutes, with Alvinegro’s second goal. The entry of Matheus Martins changed the scenario and, quickly, Flu managed to equalize the score.

Botafogo’s performance

With some absences for the classic, coach Luís Castro opted for midfielder Patrick de Paula, who had a new chance in the starting lineup. The team even saw the opponent having the ball a little more, but they knew how to resist the tricolor attacks and had consistency in the attacks. At the end of the first half, the score was opened.

Soon after the return of the break, Jeffinho extended the advantage. After changes on both sides, however, Botafogo could not hold the score, and saw Tricolor grow in the game and reach the tie.

Chronology

The start of the game was busy, with a chance for Fluminense, with Arias, and for Botafogo, with Jeffinho. Both sent over the target.

With balanced actions, the teams got spaces, but found difficulties in the vicinity of the area.

On the beam!