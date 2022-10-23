Fluminense vs Botafogo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series a

Fluminense and Botafogo will face each other this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Maracanã, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. Even on different pages of the table, both rivals are thinking about vacancies for the Libertadores. ge tracks all bids in real time, with exclusive videos – click here to follow.

Focused on winning the direct spot for the Libertadores group stage and warding off the trauma of 2022, Fluminense goes to the field needing the victory to continue in the fight at the top of the table. Coach Fernando Diniz’s team is fourth in the Brasileirão, with 54 points. With a positive record in the classics played in the season, the team can achieve the best performance against teams from Rio since 1929 if they win the three points.

Botafogo is 11th in the table, but is just two points away from eighth place, occupied by América-MG. The position is important because the Brasileirão already has a G-7 that, most likely, will become a G-8 by the end of the championship. With the fight in the middle of the table, the alvinegros need the victory.

Streaming: Globo, with narration by Luis Roberto and comments by Júnior and Roger Flores. PC Oliveira commands Central do Apito.

The trend is for the team to be practically the same team that beat Avaí 3-0 in Ressacada in the last round. The only news should be the return of Nino, recovered from a muscle problem in his right thigh, forming the defense duo with Manoel. The defender has trained normally all week and is available. Both Calegari, improvised on the left side, and Yago, in midfield, must be kept by the coach. Nathan, who was suspended in the last round, is back at the coach’s disposal.

Probable lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Calegari; André, Martinelli, Yago and Ganso; Arias and Cano.

Who is out: Matheus Ferraz (right knee) and Luan Freitas (right knee).

hanging: Arias, Felipe Melo, David Braz, Yago, Wellington, Willian Bigode, Fábio and David Duarte.

Botafogo – coach: Luís Castro

Botafogo has problems in midfield. Tchê Tchê and Lucas Fernandes, both starters, are out for suspension and injury, respectively. To complete, one of the immediate reserves also has physical problems: Danilo Barbosa. The trend is that Del Piage and Gabriel Pires make the trio with Eduardo.

The good news is on the defense. Defender Cuesta is back after missing out against Internacional. Rafael recovered from a muscle injury, trained during the week and has a chance of at least being on the bench.

Probable lineup: Gatito Fernández; Daniel Borges, Adryelson, Cuesta and Marçal; Patrick de Paula, Gabriel Pires and Eduardo; Victor Sá (Jeffinho), Júnior Santos and Tiquinho Soares.

Who is out: Tchê Tchê (suspended); Breno, Danilo Barbosa, Kayque, Lucas Fernandes and Saravia (medical department).

hanging: Cuesta, Daniel Borges, Kanu Piazon, Sampaio and Victor Sá.