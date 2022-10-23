Fluminense vs Botafogo: where to watch, probable lineups and absences from the classic for the Brasileirão

Sunday is classic carioca day at the Brasileirão! In different situations in the table, Fluminense and Botafogo measure forces at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. O THROW! follows the duel in Real Time.

In fourth place, Fluminense seeks a victory in the classic to stay strong in the fight for a direct spot in the Libertadores. With Flamengo’s title in the Copa do Brasil, even fifth place in the Brasileirão is guaranteed in the group stage of the continental tournament.

Botafogo vs Fluminense

Fluminense won the classic in the first round (Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense)

DATA SHEET – Fluminense x Botafogo
33rd round of the 2022 Brasileirão

Stadium: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
Date and time: October 23 at 4pm
Referee: Ramon Abatti Abal (SC)
Assistants: Eder Alexandre (SC) and Gizeli Casaril (SC)
Video referee: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA-SP)
Where to watch: Globe, Premiere and Real Time of LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

FLUMINENSE (Coach: Fernando Diniz)
Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Manoel, Nino and Calegari; André, Martinelli, Yago Felipe and Ganso; Arias and Cano.

Embezzlement: Matheus Ferraz and Luan Freitas
Suspended:
hanging: Arias, Felipe Melo, David Braz, Yago, Wellington, Willian Bigode, Fábio and David Duarte

BOTAFOGO (Coach: Luis Castro)
Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges (Rafael), Adryelson, Cuesta and Marçal; Del Piage, Gabriel Pires and Eduardo; Victor Sá (Jeffinho), Júnior Santos and Tiquinho Soares

Embezzlement: Lucas Fernandes and Danilo Barbosa
Suspended: Tche Tche
hanging: Cuesta, Victor Sa and Philipe Sampaio

