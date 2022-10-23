Foldable cell phone and foldable laptop are Lenovo’s event attractions

The announcement came through Lenovo’s event, “Tech World 2022”, which took place last Tuesday (10/18/2022). In it, the prototype of the foldable cell phone and notebook by Motorola, which was purchased by Lenovo in 2014, was shown.

See too: Lost the cell phone? Learn how to locate it by following a step by step

Changes in the structure of the devices are a focus of companies in the field and are gaining a lot of prominence in the market. After the folding screen, made official in 2019 with the Moto Razr project, now it’s time for the rollable screen by Motorola. Let’s take another look at its features!

What are your characteristics?

In his promotional video available on Youtube, Luca Rossi says that Lenovo pioneered the innovation of technological accessory structures, such as the 360-degree convertible laptop, in addition to the ThinkPad and Motorola Razr.

Rossi also stated that one of the investments by the company was in the flexible OLED screens that will be present in this smartphone. This technology, it seems, is adaptable and there is a relationship between the screen and the structure of the phone in general while you hold it.

As you roll along the sides of your cell with your hand, the screen will increase or decrease according to your desire. Briefly, the size of the cell is variable.

Rollable laptop was also mentioned

The same function in a device that also caught the attention of viewers was the scrollable laptop, with the same functions of stretching the screen, as well as the Motorola.

Among the advantages cited by the president of Lenovo’s Smart Devices Group, is the elevation and improvement of “multitasking, browsing and mobility to another level.”