For Adults Only: 10 Adult Animated Series Available for Streaming | Series

For many decades, animation was considered a genre entirely aimed at children, thanks to works by studios such as Disney and Hanna-Barbera. However, productions with more adult plots gain space in streaming, on platforms such as Netflix and HBO Max. These series invest in plots that touch on existential, fantasy or purely comic subjects, as in Rick and Morty and Arcane.

In this list, you can check out the most relevant and modern among adult animated series. Here, works with positive repercussions among the public and critics, the participation of famous actors in the dubbing and which platforms you can marathon these series are highlighted.

1. Rick and Morty (2013 – present)

The interdimensional (and existential) adventures of nihilistic scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith have become a modern phenomenon of the sci-fi genre and are available on HBO Max. In each episode, Morty and his family (parents Jerry and Betty, and sister Summer) try to keep their wits about Rick’s antics and absurd adventures, ranging from tyrannical aliens to villainous alternate versions of the protagonists.

Creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon injected Rick and Morty with interplanetary and multiversal travel, as well as references to philosophy and pop culture. The Adult Swim series is currently halfway through its 6th season, with a return scheduled for November. The title has a 9.2 rating on IMDb, 87 on Metacritic and a 95% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. Big Mouth (2017 – present)

The arrival of puberty, which can be a drama in the lives of certain young people, becomes a comedy in Big Mouth, a series available on Netflix from creators Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett. In the show, a group of seventh graders try to deal with the joys and shames of discovering sexuality. To make matters worse, teenagers have the help of hormonal monsters that, instead of helping, bring more confusion into their lives.

To support its absurd humor, the series relies on surreal moments and unusual musical scenes. Not to mention the voice acting, which features veteran comedians Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen and Jordan Peele. The sixth season of Big Mouth is scheduled for release on October 28 this year and the series has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb, 80 on Metacritic and 99% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

3. Harley Quinn (2019 – present)

After gaining prominence in the cinema with the Suicide Squad franchise, the character Harley Quinn arrives this time on TV in an animated version. The series named after her shows the DC villain (voiced by Kailey Cuoco, Penny from The Big Bang Theory) in the company of fellow villain Poison Ivy and her henchmen Clayman, King Shark, Dr. Psycho and Frank, a foul-mouthed carnivorous plant grown by Hera.

The plot follows a politically incorrect line, and that goes for all the other villains and heroes of the DC universe (like Batman and Joker). The series is produced by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey (Kailey Cuoco is also one of the producers). Renewed for a fourth season, the series available on HBO Max has an 8.5 rating on IMDb, 88 on Metacritic and a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

4. Love Death and Robots (2019 – present)

Unlike the other series on this list, Love, Death & Robots consists of a compilation of short films with stories created by different animation and direction teams – a proposal similar to the American sci-fi Heavy Metal comic book. The episodes are available on Netflix and have an average of 13 minutes, with plots in post-apocalyptic, dystopian or futuristic scenarios.

The series is the brainchild of filmmaker Tim Miller (Deadpool), with director David Fincher (Fight Club and The Social Network) as one of the producers. The anthology was awarded at events such as Annie Awards (focused on animation) and Primetime Emmy Awards. Love, Death & Robots has an 8.4 rating on IMDb, 65 on Metacritic and an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

5. Arcane (2021 – Present)

Video game adaptations are notoriously problematic in the audiovisual world, thanks to failures like Super Mario Bros. (1993) and Street Fighter – The Last Battle (1994). However, the cycle was broken in Arcane, a series based on the League of Legends (LOL) game. In the plot, sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) fight on opposite sides in a technological and magical war involving two twin cities, Piltover and Zaun.

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, and animated by French studio Fortiche, the work premiered in November 2021 and drew public and critical attention for its plot and animation quality. A second season has been confirmed, but no date has yet been set. Arcane has a 9 on IMDb and 100% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

6. The Legend of Vox Machina (2022 – present)

The webseries Critical Role (2015 – present) gained fame among RPG players around the world by showing professional voice actors in Dungeons & Dragons campaigns beyond comical. The success of online games yielded a production for Amazon Prime Video: The Legend of Vox Machina. In the work, a team of erratic heroes seeks fame and treasures in the world of Exandria, a setting inspired by D&D.

The production brings together adventures and clichés typical of the genre in a plot that oscillates between the epic and the hilarious. The first season had 10 of its 12 episodes crowdfunded. With the success of the series, a second season has been confirmed for January 2023. The Legend of Vox Machina is rated 8.4 on IMDb, 81 on Metacritic and 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

7. Bojack Horseman (2014 – 2020)

In a version of Hollywood where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist, a horse who was a television celebrity in the 1990s tries to return to fame. But first he has to deal with his fragile ego, problems with alcohol and drugs and his difficulty in maintaining stable relationships. This is the plot of BoJack Horseman, a Netflix series that combines absurd comedy and existential drama to make fun of celebrity culture.

Created by Rafael Bob-Waksberg and designed by American cartoonist Lisa Hanawalt, the show features the voices of Will Arnett (Arrested Development) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) in the cast. The series had six seasons, ending in 2020. Initially received with mixed reviews, today the production has an 8.8 rating on IMDb, 82 on Metacritic and 93% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

8. Primal (2019 – present)

In this fantasy series, the creator Genndy Tartakovsky, known for animation in works such as Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack and Hotel Transylvania, completely distanced himself from the children’s audience in Primal. In the plot of the series available on HBO Max, a neanderthal and a female tyrannosaur join forces in an anachronistic past where humans, dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals fight for survival.

Similar to the rough style of Conan the Barbarian, Primal doesn’t spare the viewer from action scenes with a lot of violence and blood. A public and critical success, the work of the Adult Swim channel won awards at the Primetime Emmy and Annie Awards, in categories focused on animation. The series has an 8.7 rating on IMDb, 91 on Metacritic and 100% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

9. Archer (2009 – present)

The cinema is full of productions with seductive and intelligent spies, as is the case of the 007 and Mission: Impossible franchises. But in the case of the Archer series, the spy protagonist Sterling Archer’s ability is to act immature and narcissistic. The action-comedy conceived by animator Adam Reed (Underwater Laboratory 2021) uses dysfunctional characters to mock the seriousness of spy productions.

Launched in 2009 by the FX channel, the series has so far 13 seasons, with great reception from the public and critics. In streaming, it is available on Netflix. Among the outstanding awards, Archer was awarded four times at the Primetime Emmy Awards in categories focused on animation. The series is rated 8.6 on IMDb, 79 on Metacritic and 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

10. Invincible (2021 – present)

Based on the comic book of the same name by Robert Kirkman (co-creator of The Walking Dead), Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, Invincible uses the mythology of hero comics to build a story that unites action and drama. In the plot, young Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) seeks help from his father, the superhero Omni Man (JK Simmons), to reveal his powers. However, both Mark and his mother Debbie (Sandra Oh) realize that something is wrong with him.

In addition to the voices of the trio of protagonists, the series also features Mark Hammil, Zazie Beetz, Seth Rogen, among other famous actors in the cast. After the end of the first season, Invincible had two more seasons confirmed and a live-action film project is in the works. The show is rated 8.7 on IMDb and 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

