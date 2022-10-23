For Libertadores, Atlético-MG makes a direct duel with Fortaleza, rival who was lantern in Cuca’s debut | athletic-mg

Without rocking the Brazilian Championship – it has been in seventh place for 13 rounds -, Atlético-MG, which has 47 points, has a direct confrontation in the fight for a place in the Libertadores of 2023. It faces Fortaleza, ninth place, with 44 points. Attention is drawn to the sprint from Ceará precisely during the period in which Cuca took over the command of Galo.

Cuca returned to the team in July with the mission of rescuing the 2021 champion Atlético, under his direction. After 13 rounds since the return, the team has not yet met. There are only four victories, three draws and six defeats in the Brazilian. A use of 38.4%.

In the same period, Fortaleza took a big leap in the table, touching Atlético. Leão was the lantern of the championship before the opening of the return, when Cuca debuted in Galo (the miners were in fourth).

1 of 2 Técnico Cuca during Atlético-MG training — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM Coach Cuca during Atlético-MG training — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM

The Ceará club had only 15 points, while Atlético had 32, at the end of the 19th round. From the 20th – when Cuca takes back the Rooster, Fortaleza starts a run, accumulating 29 points out of 45 possible, reaching the ninth position. It is the second best campaign of the return, with nine wins, two draws and two defeats. Use of 74.3%.

Now, with Atlético’s setbacks and Fortaleza’s momentum, the match takes on an air of direct confrontation for a spot in Libertadores. If, on the one hand, the Rooster has the chance to gain a “fat” in the fight in case of victory, on the other hand, a defeat will make the Lion equal the miners’ score, but surpassing them in the table, since they will have more victories .

The duel between Atlético and Fortaleza will be played next Monday, at 8 pm, at Castelão, closing the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.