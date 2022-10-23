“For them it was just another…”; Vítor Pereira takes up the issue of the Copa do Brasil and talks about the red-black conquest

A few days after the final of the Copa do Brasil, the fans of Flamengo continues celebrating the fourth achievement in its history. Furthermore, as the match was very intense and demanded too much from each of the athletes, Dorival Júnior himself revealed at yesterday’s post-game press conference (22) that some athletes had physical sequelae from the match, such as Vidal, Arrascaeta, Thiago Maia and striker Pedro.

Even so, although the next game is less than five days away from the Libertadores grand final, the Flamengo commander chose to select an entirely reserve team against América-MG, precisely aiming at the full recovery of those who played against Corinthians. Thus, Dorival should put the holders for about 45 minutes in the match against Santos, Tuesday (25). By the way, if you still don’t know how to watch the Libertadores decision, the match will be broadcast on Star+.

That said, Flamengo’s opponent in the decision faced this Saturday (22) precisely Mengão’s next rival: Santos. With a goal scored at the end of the game by Róger Guedes, Alvinegro won 1-0 and “recovered” from the defeat in the final of the Copa do Brasil. In fact, in part, since Vítor Pereira’s press conference once again made clear the Portuguese’s frustration with the defeat.

“This title was a very strong inside bet. It wasn’t something that we went through a lot on the outside, but that we decided clearly for our season. For them it was more of a title, but for us it was our title. And we lost that way. Sometimes we take strong blows and it is in those moments that we see who the 11 male players are and who can get up again (…)”declared.

It is worth noting that, in addition to defeating Corinthians in the grand final of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo had already eliminated Clube do Parque São Jorge from the Copa Libertadores, in the quarterfinals. That is, if they win the Libertadores final next Saturday, Mais Querido will have faced Corinthians in the trajectory of the two cups. Finally, if you don’t have a ticket for the Libertadores decision, you can ‘watch it here’.