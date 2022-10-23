Funniest wild animal photo contest elects finalists; vote defines the winner

The contest Comedy Wildlife Photo released the finalist images of 2022. The award selects funny photos of animals in their wild life. For the final stage of the awards, the public will be crucial: an open vote, exposing the 40 finalist photoswill decide the winner.





Owl winking, bear being attacked by a fish, a couple of monkeys playing doctor, kissing on the neck with a couple of seals, chimpanzee winking, DR of penguins and duck walking on turtles are some of the options to choose from for this one year.









The award has been in existence since 2015 and professionals participate for free. As one of the main goals, the competition celebrates the hilarity of our natural world and highlights what we need to do to protect it.





The voting deadline is November 27th, with the winning image being announced on December 8th. To evaluate and vote on the images, just access the official website of Comedy Wild LifePhoto.





Check out some images:







See too

Olinda

Wearing black, residents of the Historic Site of Olinda ask for more security in the area

Recife Metropolitan Region

Man investigated for 20 homicides is arrested in Cavaleiro neighborhood, in Jaboatão dos Guararapes