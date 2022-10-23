Geek Girls – Zoe Saldana Talks About Nichelle Nichols and Uhura: “Nichelle Made Me Feel Safe”

Zoe Saldana talks about Nichelle Nichols and Uhura: “Nichelle made me feel safe”

Legends that inspired legends.

Many communities are still recovering from the death of the star of Star Trek and civil rights icon Nichelle Nichols. The actress Zoe Saldanawho interpreted the Uhura, of Nichols, in the reboots of Star Trek in JJ Abramsrecently spoke about the loss on Instagram.

“I am saddened to hear of the death of Nichelle Nichols”begins Zoe’s post.

We have lost a true star – a unique artist who was always ahead of her time. She is an icon, an activist and, most importantly, an incredible woman – who paved the way for many to see women of color in a different light. Her fight for equality was unshakable.

She continues:

Meeting Nichelle was really a very special moment in my life. Her energy was contagious whenever I was in her presence. She convinced me to believe that anything was possible if you put your heart into it. I mean, she inspired Mae Jemison to follow her dreams of becoming an astronaut and that’s exactly what Mae did.

In the post, she refers to the fact that for many black women, seeing Uhura, one of the first black women on television, other than as a maid or in a submissive position, inspired them to also see possibilities for themselves – not only in acting, but also in the sciences. For example: mother Jemison was the first black woman to travel into space when she served as a mission specialist aboard the space shuttle Endeavor. Jemison mentioned that Star Trek, and specifically Nichelle Nicols’ Uhura, were responsible for fueling this interest, along with many other women. Jemison would later appear in an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Whoopi Goldberg also cited Nichols as inspiration.

We have translated the rest of the text below:

I knew I had great difficulties to fill when I was chosen to play Uhura, and Nichelle made me feel safe, told me to play her with all the confidence in the world. My hope is that we will continue to keep his memory alive by celebrating his incredible work and spreading the message of peace and equality among all people. She lived a long and impactful life and not only prospered, but helped many others to prosper as well. Maya Angelou once said, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” I agree with this statement with the exception of Nichelle Nichols. It will be hard to forget what she said and hard to forget what she did, and it will certainly be impossible to forget how she made us feel. REST IN POWER QUEEN NICHELLE

Not many celebrities leave such an impact behind, but it just highlights how Nichelle Nichols was a special kind of human and cultural icon that will radiate over time.

Via The Mary Sue.

