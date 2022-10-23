Gremio rises if they win; see how the fight for access in Serie B is

Grêmio and Náutico enter the field today (23), at 4 pm, to end the 36th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. In the final chapters of this year’s edition of the tournament, the duel at Estádio dos Aflitos can define another team that will rise to the elite of national football — Cruzeiro has already won the title in advance.

The gaucho club, which is in fourth place, will ensure access to the first division in case of victory away from home. That’s because, in this scenario, it will reach 61 points and can no longer be surpassed by Ituano, the first team outside the G4, which has 54 points. However, if Grêmio just draw, they will be five away and will not guarantee early classification.

In addition to the two teams, seven other clubs dream of a place in Serie A with just two rounds to go. O UOL Esporte analyzed the table and separated which teams are still in the fight for access. Check out:

Vasco

Runner-up, Cruz-Maltino reached 59 points with yesterday’s victory (22), in a comeback, over Criciúma. The triumph, in addition to easing the situation in the table, was important to prevent the opponent from being able to overtake him. Now, Vasco needs a win in the two remaining games to depend only on himself for access.

Those commanded by coach Jorginho can also get early access with a draw in the next round, but for that they depend on a combination of results. The carioca club will then face Sampaio Corrêa, at home, and will end their participation in the 2022 Series B against Ituano, as a visitor.

Bahia

Soon after in the table comes Bahia, with 58 points, four away from fifth place. The team stumbled yesterday and just drew 1-1 with Vila Nova, at home.

If it wins, the team grants early access before the last round. However, whether it draws or loses will depend on a combination of results from the other games.

The Bahian club will host Guarani, in the 37th round, and will visit CRB in the last match.

Ituano

First team outside the G4, Ituano has 54 points and is four behind Bahia and Grêmio. The club from the interior of São Paulo will have to reduce the distance if they want to dream of a spot in the first division. For this, you will need at least a draw and a win, as well as turning on the dryer against the opponents above in the two remaining games.

After beating Sampaio Corrêa and moving up three positions in the table, the team will face Londrina in the next round, away from home, and ends the championship against Vasco, as home team. Depending on the results of the next games, this last confrontation could be a direct duel for access to the A series.

Londoner

With 53 points, Londrina is sixth on the leaderboard. The only chance that the club from Paraná has of getting a spot in the elite of Brazil is winning the two remaining commitments and hoping for stumbling blocks to overcome the difference in points.

The team will host Ituano next week and will face Sampaio Corrêa, away from home, in the 38th round.

sport

Although they were defeated in the direct duel in the 36th round, the Pernambuco team is in the same situation as Londrina, with 53 points, 14 wins and a positive goal difference of 2 – first and second tiebreaker criteria, respectively –, being behind in the table by the goals scored.

Therefore, Sport can only gain access if they win the two remaining duels, but it is depending on a combination of results from whoever is above. The team now faces Operário, at home, in the 37th round, and ends up visiting Vila Nova.

Sampaio Correa

Eighth in the table, Sampaio continues to believe in access. However, the team will only be able to go up if they win the two remaining games and the opponents do not exceed 58 points. The possibility is remote because it implies two defeats for Bahia, in addition to Grêmio not adding any points in three remaining games, in addition to the other teams in the fight.

For this “impossible mission”, the team from Maranhão will duel with Vasco, away, and with Londrina, at home, respectively.

Criciúma

Finishing that list is Criciúma, who took a turn at the end of the match against Vasco and saw the chances of a spot in the elite decrease considerably. Despite also having 52 points, the situation of the Santa Catarina team is more complicated because they have one less victory.

This means that, in addition to needing two triumphs in the remaining clashes and the opponents not having more than 58 points, the club needs Grêmio to stumble three times. Bahia, in third, already have 16 victories and will finish ahead of Criciúma anyway. Tricolor gaucho still has 15, with one game less, but still gives room for a tie in the first tiebreaker.

Criciúma’s last two duels in the 2022 Series B are against Ponte Preta, as a visitor, and against Tombense, at home.