Grey’s Anatomy: Another beloved character will return to the series (and will become a director) – News Series – as seen on the Web

Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy has minor participation by Meredith and return of key characters.

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy debuted with important news for fans: in addition to the much smaller participation of the protagonist Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), the new phase of the plot also brings back some characters dear to the public. In addition to Kate Walsh’s participation as Dr. Addison Montgomery, one more return is already confirmed: Jesse Williams will not only play Dr. Jackson Avery, as well as directing one of the series’ episodes.

According to deadlineJesse Williams will appear in the episode that airs on November 3 and this will be the fourth time he has worked as a director on Grey’s Anatomy. This season, we will see the reunion between Meredith and Jackson on her trip to Boston, in which we will also see the return of actress Debbie Allen in the role of Catherine, Jackson’s mother.

It is worth remembering that the doctor left the main cast of the series in 2021, after 12 seasons playing Jackson. The farewell took place in season 17, in which the character leaves Gray Sloan Hospital and moves to Boston, where he decides to take care of his family’s foundation. April (Sarah Drew) and their daughter are also joining – the two, by the way, will not appear with him in the current season.





Will Grey’s Anatomy end in season 19?

For some time now, actress Ellen Pompeo has been making statements indicating that the end of the series may be approaching and has even revealed that she has already asked Grey’s to end – to no avail, as the series still has no end date. “I feel super naive because I keep saying, ‘What’s the story going to be? What story are we going to tell?’ and they’re all like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? The series makes millions of dollars,” she stated.

In the current season, which is already airing in the United States, Pompeo stars in only 8 of the 22 episodes, despite continuing as a narrator throughout the story. The decrease has a reason: the actress will be in a new series that is inspired by the story of the film Orphan about the real case of an American couple who adopt an eight-year-old girl who has a rare condition of dwarfism. When they start raising her along with their three biological children, they start to believe that she might not be who she says she is.

