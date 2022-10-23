Guardiola says De Bruyne is not at his highest level: ‘It could be better’ | english football

+ See the Premier League table

Manchester City 3 x 1 Brighton goals in the Premier League

In a press conference after the match, the Spanish coach said that the 31-year-old midfielder is not in his best technical form.

– Could be better. He’s not playing at his highest level, not yet. He scored a fantastic goal, but he’s not playing at his best. He knows I don’t have to tell him, he knows. His dynamics are still not perfect. He knows that, I talked to him.

In the 2022/23 season, De Bruyne has a total of 11 assists and two goals for Manchester City, runners-up in the Premier League. In the national league, he has nine goal passes—four of them for Haaland.

In the last Ballon d’Or, the Belgian was in third place, behind only Benzema, the big winner, and Mané, second place. The next appointment for the club is this Tuesday, when he visits Borussia Dortmund for the Champions League.

Kevin de Bruyne celebrates in Manchester City's victory over Brighton

