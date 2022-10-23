Halloween: Check out 5 Light Horror Movies on Disney+

Good news for the fearful: you can celebrate Halloween without suffering so much from hauntings and macabre creatures! Mostly associated with terror, the North American party terrifies those who are afraid of spirits, demons or even clowns. Therefore, a great request to celebrate Halloween is watch light movieswhich cause more laughter than scares.

Disney+ is the ideal place to find classic halloween movies, but that can be watched even with the children in the room, without surprising anyone. Although they bring remarkable figures, such as witches and ghostsin the magical world of Disney the kindness always prevails.

THE Tangerine prepared the perfect list for those looking to celebrate the date in a light and fun way. check out five halloween movies available on Disney+ to please your inner child and see with the family:

Haunted Mansion (2003)

Eddie Murphy stars in the typical Afternoon Session movie Disclosure / Disney

Typical Afternoon Session movie, Haunted Mansion features Eddie Murphy as the protagonist. The comedian lives the real estate agent Jim Evers, who only works and doesn’t give due attention to his children and his wife, Sara (Marsha Thomason).

To save his marriage, he decides to take a family vacation and, on the way, ends up visiting a mansion. The place is actually haunted by Master Gracey, and his butler and servants need help to escape and lift a curse.

The movie is based on a famous Disneyland attraction and is about to get a remake. With a cast made up of names like Winona Ryder (Stranger Things), Owen Wilson (Marley and Me), Jared Leto (Casa Gucci) and James Lee Curtis (Halloween Ends), the feature should debut in March 10, 2023.

Twitches: The Twin Witches (2005)

Separated at birth, twin witches must unite their powers to fight evil. Disclosure / Disney

Separated at birth, the twins Artemis (Aunt Mowry-Hardrict) and Apollo (Tamera Mowry) are two witches who end up being adopted by different families. On their 21st birthday, they meet again and discover that the mysterious magical powers they’ve dealt with all their lives are strengthened when they’re together.

However, they have the difficult task of fight the forces of evil and save the place where they were born, all while trying to find out who they are and meet their real mother. Too many things to take in at once, right?

Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

Tim Burton’s Home for Peculiar Children Disclosure / Disney

with direction of Tim Burton, this is perhaps the most terrifying movie on this list (but wait, it’s still okay!). The film tells the story of Jake (Asa Butterfield of Sex Education), a 16-year-old boy who grew up hearing stories from his grandfather about a orphanage that housed children with supernatural powers.

After the death of the family patriarch, Jake goes to an island in Wales and ends up finding the orphanage. There, he meets those children, so full of peculiarities, and Miss pilgrim soul (Eva Green), owner of the place, who manages to control the time and even turn into a bird.

His visit there, however, is no coincidence: Jake can see monsters and must stop the villain, Mr. Barron (Samuel L. Jackson), and other dangerous hidden enemies from feeding on these special children. Easy, no?

Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021)

Gonzo and Pepe need to fulfill a challenge to get out of a trap Disclosure / Disney

Combining a haunted mansion with Muppets dolls is sure to have fun for Halloween. In this film, Gonzo and Pepe miss out on their friends and miss the Muppets’ annual Halloween party.

Instead, the two go to a fear challenge event at a haunted mansion where Gonzo’s favorite magician, the great MacGuffin, disappeared a hundred years ago.

There, they encounter several ghosts and will have to survive a night on the spot, otherwise they will be trapped forever. In the long run, they will face their biggest fears and prove the importance of friendship.

Abracadabra 2 (2022)

The witches Mary (Kathy Najimy), Winifred (Bette Midler) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) Disclosure / Disney+

To close the list, nothing better than the sequel to Disney’s blockbuster Halloween. The return of the witches Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) was so anticipated that it arrived breaking records and consolidated itself as the most watched film in the debut in the history of Disney+.

In the film, which follows Abracadabra (1993), teenagers Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) accidentally make a near-fatal mistake. In Salem, USA, the pair of friends revive Mary, Winifred and Sarah. After being off Earth for 29 years, the witches want to achieve immortality on Halloween night.

the tangerine recommends the double: watch the first movie and, soon after, see the new one, full of references and with everything to become another classic. Surely, these witches will bewitch you!