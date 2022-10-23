Handmaid’s Tale: Will June’s Martyrdom Never End?

Elisabeth Moss has already won an Emmy for her performance in The Handmaid’s Tale, but her character on the series, June, deserves another award: the most suffering protagonist in television history. Not even the death of Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) ends his martyrdom.

At the end of the fourth year, June and the other Handmaids finally got their moment of revenge by taking the founding villain of Gilead into a forest where the laws don’t apply. They beat the commander to death, cut off one of his fingers, and left the corpse hanging on a wall like a trophy on a shelf.

It should be enough for June to finally have peace and enjoy a quiet life with Luke (OT Fagbenle) and baby Nichole in Canada, right? It should. But in The Handmaid’s Tale, nothing is quite that simple. Especially when it comes to June.

Warning: this text contains spoilers, be careful not to sour your week!

In season five, which Paramount+ premieres this Sunday (18), June is still haunted by the ghosts of the past. She wants to be punished for what she did to Waterford, but she can’t. She craves moments of peace, but always seems to be covered in blood (literally or metaphorically). The ex-handmaid finally got her revenge, but it wasn’t enough.

Confused and aimless, Elisabeth Moss’ character decides to look for Emily (Alexis Bledel), but doesn’t find her at home. His wife, Sylvia (Clea DuVall), informs her that the beloved has decided to return to Gilead and rudely ends the conversation with June – it was the way the producers found to remove the eternal Rory Gilmore from the cast, after she asked to leave the drama. .

The first episode of the season doesn’t make this clear, but it seems evident that, against all the world’s logic, June will find a way to return to Gilead to continue her search for peace – even if it never comes. Yes, Fred Waterford is dead, but there are still other people in the oppressive regime that she wants to destroy. Including the commander’s wife, Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski).

The madam, by the way, is again one of the highlights of The Handmaid’s Tale. As she grieves over the loss of her husband, she begins to hatch plans and plans to keep Gilead standing and get revenge on June. Yvonne Strahovski shines on the scene, conveying all the emotions of a woman on the verge of insanity with just her look and breath.

Elisabeth Moss is also a force of nature on the scene, but it becomes increasingly difficult to buy into June’s journey. The character has suffered so much in the other seasons that Handmaid’s Tale has come to be called “torture porn” – that is, something that trivializes scenes of violence and torture just to give pleasure to sadists. Now that she’s finally freed from Gilead, does she decide to go back? As Lu Schievano would say in A Fazenda, “friend, there’s no way to defend yourself”.

A positive point is that we already know that the next season of the series will be the last, ending the journey of June for good – even if some characters continue in the spin-off The Testaments. If the eternal Offred does return to Gilead in the current wave of episodes, the new suffering already has a date to end. To the character’s relief… And the entire audience!

Paramount+ premieres the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale this Sunday (18). A new episode will be added to the catalog every week.