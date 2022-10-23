Harrison Ford Might Make His Marvel Debut In Thunderbolts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, in the original acronym) is about to gain another heavyweight name in the cast. Harrison Ford, veteran actor and famous for playing Indiana Jones and Han Solo, may be the new name for Thunderbolts, a film focused on the studio’s team of anti-heroes.

The information was released on The Hot Mic With John Rocha and Jeff Sneider and later confirmed by Slash Film. At first, 80-year-old Ford can make a cameo as General Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order and later in the film that closes Marvel’s Phase 5, thunderbolts.

The actor would join the cast after the untimely death of William Hurt (1950-2022), who played the role in films such as Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Black Widow (2021).

New World Order will be the fourth captain america movie it’s the Sam Wilson’s First (Anthony Mackie) assuming the hero’s duties. The film is scheduled to premiere in May 3, 2024.

In Thunderbolts, the famous General Ross, who will be recast so that Harrison Ford can take on the role, joins characters such as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and US Agent (Wyatt Russell).

The film is to be released in July 25, 2024.