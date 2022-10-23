Harvard offers more than 100 100% free and online courses; see how to sign up

If you’ve always dreamed of studying at a renowned and foreign college, this could be your chance: Harvard University in Cambridge, in the United States, is offering more than 100 online courses completely free for those interested. And the best: they are all certified!

Want to know what courses are available and other important information about this amazing opportunity? So keep following us below so you don’t miss any details on the matter!

Free courses offered by Harvard University

Harvard University is one of the best known and most renowned in the world: it is no wonder that even here we know of its fame through American films and series. Now, those interested in taking any of the 100 subjects for free and online can get excited. In addition to all these facilities, students can still count on a certificate at the end of each of the courses. However, it is delivered for a fee, but not mandatory.

Most courses are in English, so those interested need to have at least an intermediate understanding of the language or look for modules that have subtitles in Portuguese. Check out which are the eleven areas that make the courses available on the website, as well as some of them on the side:

Arts and Design (Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo and the Birth of Opera, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and the 19th Century Orchestra, Handel’s Messiah and the Baroque Oratorio);

Business and Management (Salary Negotiation, Resilient Leadership, Pricing Strategy);

Computer Science (CS50 for Lawyers, Understanding CS50 Technology, TinyML Applications);

Data Science (TinyML Fundamentals, Implementing TinyML, Vessel Studies in Functional Genomics);

Science and Engineering (Principles of Biochemistry, Super-Earths and Life, Cell Biology: Mitochondria);

Educational and Organizational Development (Tangible Things, Challenges in Higher Education, Early Childhood Development: Global Strategies for Interventions);

Humanities (Women Making History: Ten Objects, Many Stories, Ancient Masterpieces of World Literature, Life and Work of Shakespeare);

Mathematics and Data Analysis (Scratch Probability, High Dimensional Data Analysis, Introduction to Linear Models and Matrix Algebra);

Medicine and Public Health (America’s Opioid Crisis, Strengthening Community Health Worker Programs, Humanitarian Response to Conflict and Disasters);

Programming (Introduction to CS50 Python Programming, Understanding CS50 Technology, Introduction to CS50 Scratch Programming).

See too: SESC and CETAM announce the opening of 100% free courses; check out!

How to apply?

Finally, to register for the opportunity and take the free courses, simply register on the official HarvardX platform (https://pll.harvard.edu/) and choose which course you want to take. Before choosing the course, the interested party must create an account on the website and fill in the necessary data to access the classes. As the model is online, you are the one who makes your study schedules, anytime and anywhere. Enjoy it!

See too: SENAI opens free spaces in 3 training courses; see how to sign up