He was suspicious of the ketchup glass from a cafeteria and was scared when he discovered what was inside

What was supposed to be a fun outing with the kids turned out to be an extremely disgusting and embarrassing situation for a 36-year-old mother.

Corinne Caruana lives in Letchworth, Hertfordshire, England, and went to McDonald’s for lunch with her family. The problem came to light after she asked for the bottle of ketchup.

Inside the sauce dispenser were countless larvae ‘squirming’ amid the red paste. The Brit was desperate and disgusted.

“I had placed my order and was waiting at the counter when I thought about getting a ketchup. I went to use the sauce and when I was picking up the pot I saw the larvae moving around,” she said, according to the website. Subway.

“There was another lady about to buy it, so I showed her. She just made a face and left.”

Not to be cheap, Corinne recorded the entire scene and shared the report on Facebook. Watch!

In defense, a local spokesman for the fast-food chain took a stand, promising to investigate the case. Look!

“We are extremely disappointed to see that we failed on this occasion. Our condiment area and dispensers are checked for cleanliness daily and when the matter was brought to the attention of our restaurant staff we immediately took the dispensers out of action to be cleaned and sanitized. We are conducting a full investigation to understand how the incident took place.”